WeVOIS Labs leverages tech to ensure waste is collected promptly from each doorstep

Waste management in India is a complex process riddled with many challenges. The major challenge lies in the collection process. When waste isn’t collected on time, it sets off a chain of problems—including piling garbage and pollution, ultimately impacting public health and safety.

Recognising these woes, Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, alumni of IIITDM Jabalpur, set up WeVOIS Labs Pvt Ltd in 2018 to streamline door-to-door waste collection in urban areas using technology.

Sanitation staff do not collect waste regularly and sometimes miss stops along the way. WeVOIS’ waste management process—driven by an IoT-based (internet of things) navigation system—ensures that the collection staff pick up waste from all households and commercial establishments (such as shops) assigned to them.

“In traditional methods, 60-70% of houses are reached. Waste from the remaining households is either dumped in open lands or burnt, leading to land and air pollution.

“Reaching 100% of households every day can be achieved with the help of technology, and this is exactly what WeVOIS is doing,” says Vashistha.

WeVOIS’ mobile app guides the waste collection staff along the most efficient routes and ensures that all waste is collected on time without any missed stops.

The routes are optimised based on factors such as type of entity, geolocation, amount of waste generated, and distance between collection points, explains Gupta, who has been involved with the Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Mission since 2014, even while in college where he worked on waste management projects.

The app also informs citizens, in advance, about the collection schedule and when the vehicles will arrive in their area, thus helping them dispose of their waste in a timely manner.

Impact on ground

While WeVOIS’ effort is work in progress, its model has created impact in many centres in urban India.

The Jaipur-based startup works with municipal authorities and civic bodies in 18 cities, including Jammu, Jaipur, Sikar, Jodhpur, Pali, Dehradun, Kishangarh, and Goa, on large-scale waste management and public sanitation solutions. WeVOIS Labs charges municipalities a monthly fee for its services.

The startup also has a strong presence in Manesar, Haryana, where it provides tailored waste management services to private enterprises.

Currently, WeVOIS operates 600 vehicles, serving 5 lakh households every day. It collects around 1200 tonnes per day. So, far it has collected over 4 lakh tonnes of waste and sent them to material recovery facilities, which sort waste for recycling.

WeVOIS collaborates with both organised and unorganised recyclers to support recycling efforts.

WeVOIS Labs uses IoT technology to make door-to-door waste collection in urban areas smart and efficient.

The WeVOIS model was accorded the best practice award by the Government of Rajasthan, and it received accolades from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its effectiveness in municipal solid waste management.

Tracking and monitoring

Collection vehicles can be tracked in real time–so that citizens know where exactly the vehicle is and make quick adjustments, as needed. RFID and QR cards are also placed at key locations to track the collection process.

Sanitation staff use hand-held readers to scan the smart cards given to each household/establishment and confirm if waste has been collected from their place.

If there are any issues, such as a vehicle breakdown, the system quickly reroutes another vehicle to cover the assigned area, so that no waste is left uncollected.

A feedback mechanism within the app helps citizens report problems such as missed collection.

“This open line of communication helps us quickly resolve problems and builds trust with the community, leading to better overall service,” says Gupta.

Furthermore, municipal authorities can monitor the entire process through a web portal. The portal gives real-time data on areas that have been covered, how much waste is being recycled, and how much goes to the landfills. It also schedules regular maintenance of vehicles.

All this helps the authorities plan improvements wherever needed.

Uplifting life of sanitation assistants

The startup works closely with sanitation staff to uplift their living conditions.

“We provide comprehensive support, including fair wages, insurance coverage, and financial training on saving, budgeting, and planning for the future,” explains Gupta.

The startup also assists the staff with obtaining PAN and Aadhaar cards and opening a bank account and offers support related to provident fund.

“Through ongoing training and development, we aim to motivate them and acknowledge their vital role in maintaining healthy, beautiful communities across Indian cities and towns,” says Vashistha.

Currently the startup is working with over 1,200 sanitation assistants across the country.

Challenges and opportunities

According to Mordor Intelligence, the waste management market in India is estimated at $12.90 billion in 2024, and it's expected to reach $17.30 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.10%. Players in the market include startups, NGOs and private companies, including Ramky, Antony and BVG.

A crucial impediment in waste management is the lack of awareness about source segregation. A significant number of people still do not separate waste, resulting in mixed waste. To address this, WeVOIS is engaged in initiatives to spread awareness among citizens on the importance of separating waste at the source.

While source segregation is a challenge, it also presents an opportunity for innovation.

The startup is developing a module that tracks the number of people who bring unsegregated waste and those who use two bins for segregation. It also calculates the percentage of waste segregation and the value of waste in each vehicle.

“By analysing these, we can plan targeted awareness activities and educate the community more effectively,” says Gupta. “The data will also be linked to material recovery facilities, enabling them to recover waste more efficiently.”

WeVOIS is also working on specialised machines that can handle mixed waste and segregate it efficiently.

Commenting on the challenge of funding, Gupta says waste management is a capital-intensive business, but attracting investors is not easy, as many of them are hesitant to invest in a business involving government partnerships. This makes it difficult for startups to scale, even after successful pilots, he rues.

The startup generated a revenue of Rs 33 crore in FY24 and aims to achieve Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore in FY25.

In June 2023, WeVOIS raised $4 million through a combination of equity and debt in pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Innovana Thinklabs Ltd, Upaya Social Ventures, RecurClub, and prominent angel investors.

Going forward, WeVOIS aims to expand its operations to Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Its goal is to operate in 250-300 cities over the next five years.

The startup also plans to use advanced technology like AI and data analytics to make the entire waste management system more efficient.

