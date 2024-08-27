Zomato announces ticket reselling feature ahead of concert

Foodtech giant Zomato has announced "Book Now, Sell Anytime" feature as a secondary market for event ticketing. The feature is expected to go live on the app on September 30, coinciding with the bookings of the company's Feeding India Concert.

The feature allows customers to list the tickets they purchased on the Zomato app for a price lower or higher than their original purchase price.

The listing price will be capped at 2X the current phase price live on the ticketing platform to ensure ill practices like black market touting or unfair pricing are subverted.

Moreover, a customer can only buy up to 10 tickets per category which can be listed for selling.

Pre-sale for the Zomato Feeding India Concert with @DUALIPA goes live NOW for all HSBC card holders. Good time to reconnect or make friends with HSBC card holders 😉



Thank you @HSBC_IN team for your support in making ZFIC possible. You have our love and gratitude.



Lastly, an… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 27, 2024

Zomato had earlier announced its Feeding India 2024 Concert that will be headlined by Dua Lipa, along with performances from Talwiinder and Jonita Gandhi, confirming developments reported by YourStory earlier.

The company has been revamping its stepping-out initiative as it looks to diversify and expand its events and going-out offerings.

Also Read Zomato shuts down intercity Legends offering

The Deepinder Goyal-led company had earlier purchased Paytm's event and ticketing platform for Rs 2,048 crore in cash as the fintech player shifted its focus on its core payments and financial services.

"We believe, over the next decade and beyond, going-out experiences will continue to grow strongly in lockstep with overall growth in lifestyle and consumption," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a shareholder letter earlier.

Zomato is also expected to launch its District App, a comprehensive stepping-out app which offers customers booking options for movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, and 'staycations'.