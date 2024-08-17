Zomato, Swiggy unveil group ordering feature

Food delivery companies ﻿Zomato﻿ and ﻿Swiggy﻿ have announced a group ordering feature on the app which is expected to ease the process of food selection.

In a post on X, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said a user can share the link within a group for ordering, thereby reducing the time taken to note down individuals’ preferences. “No more passing the phone around awkwardly to collect everyone’s order,” he noted.

The Zomato founder said this feature will be rolled out gradually to all customers.

Meanwhile, Swiggy had rolled out a similar group ordering feature earlier, which is currently live for all users across cities, the company said.

Exciting new weekend update: Group Ordering is now on Zomato!⁰



You can now share a link with your friends, and everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier.



No more passing the phone around awkwardly to collect everyone's order 😉



We’re… pic.twitter.com/W3SrlwVJR0 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 17, 2024

Zomato and Swiggy are locked in an intense marketplace battle for garnering higher shares. This also goes beyond the food delivery business and extends into the quick commerce segment.

Meanwhile, Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce business, has introduced an international order service on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which enables users in US, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, France and Canada to send gifts to India until August 19.

“We have switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we’ll deliver in 10 minutes!” Blinkit Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said.

In recent months, Blinkit has expanded its offerings by launching products across categories such as sports equipment, gaming consoles, electronics, beauty & makeup, and toys & games.

The competition between Zomato and Swiggy is expected to ramp up in the coming months. Swiggy is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), making it the second company in the food delivery space to go public after Zomato.