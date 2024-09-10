AI startup Track3D bags $4.3M seed round led by Endiya Partners

Track3D, an AI reality intelligence platform for the construction industry, on Tuesday said it secured $4.3 million in seed funding led by ﻿Endiya Partners﻿, with participation from ﻿Shadow Ventures﻿, and Monta Vista Capital.

The investment will help Track3D promote the use of its AI-powered, unified reality capture data platform for intelligent construction progress monitoring, it said in a statement.

“Track3D is a unique example of a vertical, AI-first company shaping the digital transformation of a pivotal sector. We believe the time is now for a unified, data-agnostic construction monitoring solution to realise real-time, accurate and cost-efficient progress tracking and deviation analysis,” said Sateesh Andra, Managing Director of Endiya Partners.

Co-founded by Chaitanya Naredla, Kiran Gutta, and Vineeth Paruchuri, Track3D is a Bay Area, US-based AI-first startup with offices in California's Milpitas and Hyderabad in India. It centralises visual data from drones, 360 cameras, laser scanners, and mobile devices, transforming raw data into actionable insights through advanced AI tools.

Its Hyderabad office, with 100 experts in AI, ML, engineering, and support, drives innovation in AI analytics and 3D computer vision, enhancing the platform's capabilities on both web and mobile.

Track3D claims to boost productivity by 15%, schedule adherence by 12%, and reduce rework costs by 20%, attracting enterprise clients like Hensel Phelps and PCI, it said in a statement.

It plans to expand its workforce in India and open a new office next year.