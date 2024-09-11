Kerala brothers turn agri-waste into Rs 3 crore startup

In the heart of Kerala, two entrepreneur brothers, Rohan and Rishabh Suri, are spearheading a remarkable movement to transform agricultural waste into eco-friendly disposable tableware. Their company, Qudrat, is more than just a business—it’s a mission to combat plastic pollution while uplifting local communities. Now in its second year of operation, Qudrat is on track to achieve ₹3 crore in revenue, but this rapid growth was no accident. The journey to success involved perseverance, challenges, and constant innovation.

From family business to green innovation

The Suri brothers grew up immersed in a family business that revolved around Royal Enfield motorcycles. However, Rohan and Rishabh felt the pull of a different kind of entrepreneurial spirit. Inspired by their family’s deep love for nature and driven by a desire to create an impact on the environment, they set their sights on tackling one of India's most pressing issues: plastic waste.

According to the Un-Plastic Collective (UPC), India generates over 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. This staggering statistic motivated the brothers to think creatively and address the problem through sustainable alternatives.

Researching the path to sustainability

Incorporated in November 2020, Qudrat wasn’t an instant success. Rohan and Rishabh spent nearly two years travelling across India, learning the ins and outs of sustainable manufacturing. They met with industry veterans, government officials, scientists, and agricultural experts to understand how agricultural waste like rice husks, straw, and sugarcane bagasse could be transformed into biodegradable tableware.

One pivotal moment came when a family connection introduced them to the idea of using sugarcane bagasse. This breakthrough became the foundation of Qudrat's product line, and by August 2022, the brothers were ready to begin production with seed funding from their family. Additional support soon followed from Startup India, the Kerala Startup Mission, and other institutions. This funding was crucial in helping Qudrat survive the early stages and establish a proof of concept.

Early struggles and lessons learned

Despite their enthusiasm, the brothers faced numerous challenges in their initial months. With only ₹1.5 lakh in revenue during the first six months, the company had a rocky start. They began with a single product—a simple 8-inch plate made from rice husk and straw—but quickly realised the need to collaborate and scale. Their early investments in social media content, overseas trials, and R&D weren’t always fruitful, but they learned to pivot quickly.

“We learned not to get too attached to failures,” says Rohan. “Failing fast helped us understand that growth today is not about the survival of the fittest, but the survival of the quickest.”

As feedback from customers rolled in, it became clear that while Qudrat’s products were of high quality, they were perceived as too expensive. This prompted the brothers to rethink their strategy, focusing on cost-cutting measures and long-term partnerships with local communities and supply chain stakeholders.

Transforming waste into high-quality tableware

Qudrat's production process is a model of efficiency and sustainability. Agricultural waste and residues are sourced from local mills and farms, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials while benefiting the farmers. The waste undergoes a series of processes—including grinding, mixing, crushing, and compression moulding—to transform it into a variety of tableware products.

The product range now includes plates, tumblers, bowls, takeaway containers, trays, cup lids, and even edible straws. What sets Qudrat apart is its zero-waste manufacturing facility, which ensures no solid or liquid waste is produced during the process. The result is fully biodegradable products that break down within 30-120 days, leaving no harmful residue in the environment.

Expanding reach and market presence

Today, Qudrat’s products are available on Amazon India and have found a loyal customer base, particularly in tier-1 cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad. The price of their products ranges from ₹199 for a set of 6-inch sugarcane bagasse plates to ₹749 for their premium 8-inch rice husk plates. Their focus on quality and affordability has led to an impressive 25% of customers becoming repeat buyers.

In addition to its direct-to-consumer (B2C) presence, Qudrat also serves over 60 brands in the hospitality industry, including top names in hotels, restaurants, and catering services.

Eyeing future growth: Scaling up

Despite the success they’ve achieved so far, the Suri brothers are not resting on their laurels. With competition from brands like CHUK and EcoSouland Fomex heating up, Qudrat has set ambitious targets for the coming year. They aim to double their new customers from 700 to 1,500 per month and increase their annual revenue to ₹3 crore—four times their previous year’s earnings.

To achieve these goals, Qudrat is exploring global markets, expanding its reach beyond India. Rohan and Rishabh remain committed to their vision of creating a greener, more sustainable world by transforming agricultural waste into everyday products. Their story is a testament to the power of innovation, resilience, and a deep-rooted commitment to making a difference.