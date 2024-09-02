Centre okays Rs 14,000-cr outlay for 7 new schemes to boost farmers' income

The Centre on Monday announced seven big programmes for the holistic growth of agriculture and allied sectors with a total outlay of nearly Rs 14,000 crore, as it aims to improve farmers' income.

The Union Cabinet approved seven big-ticket programmes related to the farm sector, including a Rs 2,817-crore digital agriculture mission and a Rs 3,979-crore scheme for crop science.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved seven schemes to improve farmers’ lives and increase their incomes at a total outlay of Rs 13,966 crore," an official statement said.

Briefing reporters here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that these comprehensive programmes are aimed at enhancing farmers' income.

The focus of these programmes would be on research & education, climate resilience, natural resource management and digitisation in the agriculture sector along with emphasis on the growth of the horticulture and livestock sectors.

The Cabinet has approved crop science for food and nutritional security programmes with a total outlay of Rs 3,979 crore. In this programme, six pillars have been included in the programme with a focus on preparing the farmers for climate-resilient crop sciences and food security by 2047.

These six pillars are -- Research and Education; Plant Genetic Resource Management; Genetic improvement for food and fodder crop; Pulse and oilseed crop improvement; Improvement of commercial crops; and Research on insects, microbes, and pollinators.

The Cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 2,291 crore for strengthening agricultural education, management and social sciences. This programme will be under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The aim is to modernise agri-research and education in line with New Education Policy 2020. The use of latest technology like Digital DPI, Al, big data, remote, etc will be promoted and the programme includes natural farming and climate resilience.

The Cabinet also approved the Digital Agriculture Mission with a total investment of Rs 2,817 crore. There are two foundation pillars in the project -- Agri Stack and Krishi Decision Support System.

The minister said a Rs 1,702 crore scheme has also been cleared for sustainable livestock health and their production. The scheme aims to increase farmers' income from livestock and dairy.

Under this scheme, the focus will be on animal health management and veterinary education; dairy production and technology development; animal genetic resource management, production and improvement; and animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development.

Another major scheme cleared by the Cabinet relates to sustainable development for horticulture. "With a total outlay of Rs 860 crore the measure is aimed at increasing farmers’ income from horticulture plants."

The programme comprises of tropical, sub-tropical and temperate horticulture crops; root, tuber, bulbous and arid crops; vegetable, floriculture, and mushroom crops; and plantation, spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants

The Union Cabinet also gave approvals to a Rs 1,202-crore scheme for strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and a Rs 1,115-crore scheme for Natural Resource Management.

There are more than 700 KVKs across the country.