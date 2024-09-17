Ecommerce majors to start annual festive sale from next week

Ecommerce giants Flipkart, Amazon India, Myntra, and Meesho said that their annual festive sales will begin next week.

Flipkart and Amazon will first offer early access to their paid subscribers before opening the sale to all customers.

"The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024 will be live for every shopper from September 27, 2024. 24-hour early access for VIP and Flipkart Plus customers begins on September 26, 2024," Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart said it is prepared to meet festival demand with same-day delivery across more than 2 lakh product categories in over 20 cities for The Big Billion Days 2024.

Similarly, Amazon India will kick off its annual festive sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF), following a similar approach.

"Amazon Great Indian Festival' (AGIF), will start from September 27, 2024, with 24-hour early access for Prime members," the company said in a statement.

Myntra announced that its Big Fashion Festival (BFF) will begin on September 26, 2024, with BoAt as the title sponsor. This edition will showcase approximately 3.4 million styles, a 47% increase from the previous year.

Myntra Insiders, members of the platform's loyalty programme, will receive Early Access to the Big Fashion Festival 24 hours ahead of the general public, starting on September 25, Myntra announced in its statement.

And Meesho today said that Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale will start on 27 September 2024. With over 20 lakh sellers and 12 crore product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to make festive shopping more accessible, affordable, and convenient for shoppers across the country.