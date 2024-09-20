Brands
Funding

ELIVAAS raises $5M in Series A from 3one4 Capital

ELIVAAS plans to use the funds for expansion, improving customer and client experience and elevating its technology offerings.

Akshita Toshniwal176 Stories
Friday September 20, 2024 , 2 min Read

Villa and apartment management startup ﻿Elivaas﻿ on Friday said it has secured $5 million in Series A funding in a round led by 3one4 Capital.

The round also involved participation from Peak XV's Surge and other angel investors.

ELIVAAS, which mainly operates in the luxury segment, plans to use the funds for enhancing its proprietary technology platform, expanding market presence, optimising operations, and elevating the overall experience for homeowners and guests.

“Partnering with 3one4 Capital, Peak XV’s Surge, and our esteemed angels marks a significant milestone for us. This funding will fuel our efforts to scale operations, refine our platform, along with other technological investments across customer offerings, merchandising, Homeowner app, & internal operations app, enabling us to deliver exceptional experiences for both homeowners and guests," said Karan Miglani, Co-founder of ELIVAAS.

ELIVAAS' proprietary Homeowner app delivers real-time insights on bookings, reviews, and maintenance, while the HK app streamlines check-in and property management. For guests, the platform offers immersive 3D property tours, AI chatbots, and easy payment options.

The company was founded by Ritwik Khare and Karan Miglani in 2023 who were trying to tap into the underserved leisure travel market.

The company has now expanded to over 140 properties in prime destinations like Goa, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, all within just one year.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan

