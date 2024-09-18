Ex-Koo Co-founder's new venture Billion Hearts raises $250K in angel funding

Billion Hearts, the latest venture of now shutdown Koo Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka, raised $250,000 in an angel round. The founder shared the news via a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“Billion Hearts raised $250K in an angel round from founders, VCs and friends who've built iconic consumer brands in India,” Bidawatka wrote in his post.

The Economic Times first reported the development.

The venture is backed by 13 angel investors—Phanindra Sama (redBus), Ankit Bhati (Ola), Raveen Sastry (Myntra), Mekin Maheshwari (Flipkart), Piyush Shah (InMobi), Rekuram Varadharaj (healthi), Narasimha Reddy (MoEngage), Bhaskar Raju (Rattle), Puneet Chawla (Jaypore), Darshit Vora (Acherman Capital), Vibhore Sharma (Capital 2B), Nithin Chandra (Facebook), and Nizamabad Angels.

On Tuesday, Bidawatka announced that he has taken on the role of founder of Billion Hearts, and the official launch of the new venture is a few months away.

“Thanks a lot for the love and blessings for the new venture! Loads of gratitude to have so much support from the good folks here. Billion Hearts as a name represents the dreams of many. And hopefully the usage of billions of users around the world for whom this startup will build beautiful digital products,” said Bidawatka in a LinkedIn post.

The subscription for the beta version is currently open.

This latest venture, which comes less than three months after homegrown microblogging platform Koo shut down, will focus on building digital products.