Founders weigh in on best ways to adapt to economic and technological advances

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, staying ahead requires more than just keeping pace; it demands a proactive and insightful approach to both economic shifts and technological advancements. As industries undergo transformative changes, founders and industry experts find themselves at the forefront of this evolution, navigating new challenges and opportunities. This article delves into the perspectives of these trailblazers, offering a glimpse into their strategies and insights on adapting to a dynamic environment. By exploring their experiences and wisdom, we aim to uncover valuable lessons that can guide others in mastering the art of adaptation in a world where change is the only constant.

According to Jatin Ahluwallia and Abhishek Saklani, Founders of Seven3Sports, “We believe that to truly harness the potential of sports, leaders must proactively adapt to economic and technological changes. By leveraging digital platforms, investing in local infrastructure, and prioritising community engagement, we can not only enhance fan experiences but also foster sustainable growth. Collaboration is key—building partnerships within the local ecosystem allows us to amplify our impact and ensure that cricket becomes a cherished part of Europe’s sporting culture. Our commitment to a long-term vision will pave the way for a thriving cricket landscape that resonates with audiences and supports local talent.”

Ahluwallia and Saklani are redefining the economic impact of sports through their innovative approach. Sports has been one of the key economic pillars, especially for large economies. The recent ICC World Cup in the USA brought such economic advances to its local economy. Ahluwallia and Saklani of Sports Network UK are leading the economic advances through a new innovative approach.

Rekha Atri and Prashant Dwivedi, Founders of iKargos.com, emphasise the importance of adapting to technological and economic changes in logistics through several key strategies. Embracing automation, IoT, and AI can streamline processes, enhance transparency, and optimise shipping routes. A customer-centric approach, focusing on seamless user experiences and incorporating feedback, builds loyalty. Collaboration through strategic partnerships and shared platforms fosters integration within the supply chain, especially benefiting smaller players. Cost efficiency can be achieved by optimising processes and implementing dynamic pricing models. Staying informed about regulatory changes ensures compliance, while adopting green logistics practices appeals to environmentally conscious consumers. Lastly, continuous learning through training and agile methodologies allows businesses to remain competitive and responsive to evolving market conditions. Together, these approaches can help logistics platforms like iKargos.com navigate challenges and set new industry standards.

India’s logistics cost to GDP ratio is at 14% vs the global average of 8%. iKargos.com and its technology will play a vital role in getting this cost down.

Arun Aleti, CEO of Elemental Realty, highlights the importance of adapting to economic and technological advances to thrive in Hyderabad's rapidly growing real estate market. With the city's transformation into a major IT hub, the demand for both residential and commercial properties has surged. Elemental Realty leverages technology across various stages—using automation in construction and quality management, chatbots for pre-sales customer interactions, and real-time tracking systems for post-sales updates and payment milestones.

Aleti emphasises the importance of transparency, adhering strictly to regulations like RERA and GST that have fostered trust and reliability with customers. The company’s diverse portfolio, offering both affordable and luxury housing, aims to meet the needs of tech-savvy residents by incorporating smart and sustainable infrastructure. Aleti credits adaptability and a forward-thinking approach as the key to succeeding in Hyderabad’s dynamic real estate sector.

Gaurav Goel, Founder and CEO of Toprankers, emphasises the importance of adapting to economic and technological advances in education to prepare students for emerging careers in fields like law, management, and humanities. Toprankers employs a hybrid learning model across 34 cities, blending technology with traditional teaching methods to offer flexibility and engagement. As India’s education system evolves, driven by the demand for affordable and accessible learning, Toprankers provides cost-effective solutions, such as test series for various exams, without compromising on quality.

Gaurav highlights how AI, automation, and remote learning are reshaping industries, and Toprankers is committed to equipping students with the skills necessary to succeed in a competitive workforce. In addition, the platform offers personalised career guidance, helping students explore new career avenues beyond traditional fields like engineering and medicine. This forward-thinking approach positions Toprankers as a key player in the education sector, responding to the changing demands of the market.

Kamalini Paul, Chief Innovator at Paulis Group, underscores the critical importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing world. As a young and dynamic firm in West Bengal, Paulis Group has learned that embracing economic shifts and technological innovations is key to staying competitive. Paul highlights that its core philosophy. She says, "To serve guests beyond expectations, to care and create beyond happiness" has been the Group's guiding force, allowing it to evolve and grow even amid challenging political or economic circumstances.

Flexibility has been essential to the company's success, with technology and social media playing a vital role in connecting it globally, enabling learning, and sharing experiences. Paul emphasises the value of understanding that adaptation is a universal process, which motivates her team to view change as an opportunity rather than a challenge. By embracing this mindset, Paulis Group continues to evolve and thrive, positioning itself for long-term growth and success.

Mohit Arora and Puneet Sharma, Co-founders of Medigrad, emphasise the transformative role of technology in modernising medical education. Medigrad leverages advanced technology to deliver programmes in areas like Diabetes, Critical Care, and Emergency Medicine. Its approach blends self-paced online learning through a Learning Management System (LMS) with interactive digital sessions and clinical attachments, allowing doctors to enhance their skills without interrupting their practice.

The co-founders highlight their use of innovative tools like online simulations and virtual reality (VR), which provide practical experience and help reduce medical errors. This approach ensures that Medigrad’s students receive a comprehensive, flexible, and modern education, equipping them to navigate the evolving challenges of the healthcare industry. By integrating these advanced methods, Medigrad is revolutionising medical education and preparing future doctors for the complexities of modern medicine.

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder and CEO of edForce, stresses that adapting to economic and technological changes is essential for thriving, not merely surviving. At edForce, continuous learning and innovation are central to its strategy, enabling the company to stay ahead of industry trends. By embracing cutting-edge technologies such as GenAI, AI, and Machine Learning (ML), edForce empowers both its teams and clients to confidently navigate the evolving landscape.

Kaklasaria highlights that this forward-thinking mindset allows edForce to turn challenges into opportunities, maintaining momentum in an ever-changing and dynamic market. By fostering adaptability and leveraging technology, edForce remains resilient and growth-oriented in the face of technological advancements.

Sudipta Deb, Founder and Managing Director of Inventree Hotels and Resorts, underscores that adaptability is the cornerstone of success in today’s fast-paced world. He says, “Economic shifts and technological advancements are inevitable, but they also offer unparalleled opportunities for growth. As a founder, I believe in the power of foresight and agility. By embracing innovation and staying informed about economic trends, businesses can turn potential challenges into strategic advantages. It’s essential to foster a culture that encourages continuous learning and quick adaptation. This mindset not only prepares us for the future but also positions us to lead in our industries. Ultimately, success lies in our ability to evolve with the times, ensuring that we not only survive but thrive in an ever-changing landscape.”

Asma Kahali, International Consultant at Rimbaa RAYAA World Solutions PTE LTD, proudly announces her Life Membership with the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI). She says, “As we strive toward economic and technological development, I believe that adding value within Defense and Security Technology to the ambit of 'Make in India' shall be the prime mover. This, clubbed with integration of latest medical technologies across BRICS nations, gives me an overwhelming feeling of contentment. I hope that through international collaboration and technology transfer, I can help our industries adapt and grow amidst these changes.”

Saurav Sharma, Managing Director of Maya G Construction, says, “Adapting to economic and technological advances is at the core of our mission. Our projects, like the Hero MotoCorp site in Halol and the Cantonment High School in Varanasi, demonstrate how we blend cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices. By embracing innovation, whether through advanced waterproofing solutions or eco-friendly designs, we ensure that every challenge becomes an opportunity to build a better tomorrow. It’s this commitment to quality and sustainability that drives us forward.”