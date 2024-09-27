The traditional method of retrieving content from servers through internet searches will become obsolete and be replaced by a real-time, personalised internet that creates unique experiences tailored to each individual’s preferences, says Naveen Tewari, Founder of ﻿InMobi﻿Group.

Highlighting the company's adoption of generative AI and its vision for the future of internet usage, Tewari said, “The future of the world is not about retrieval of the internet. For the last 20-plus years, we have been retrieving content by typing into search engines. We believe the future lies in generating the internet in real time, creating a personalised experience that reflects an individual’s preferences."

The shift is predicated on generative AI, which will not only personalise content but also generate an entirely customised internet experience for each user, said Tewari, during a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2024, YourStory's flagship startup-tech event.

“Our goal is to move from a personalised internet to a truly personal internet. For that, a model will be trained on each individual, allowing users to experience the content they need in real time,” he said.

Singling out TikTok's success in leveraging AI ahead of everyone else, Tewari said, "Similarly, we are making a big bet on generative AI, aiming to move beyond content retrieval towards real-time internet generation."

He highlighted that AI has the potential to propel ﻿Glance﻿, an affiliate business of InMobi, towards reaching a billion users.

Glance is a lock-screen based content discovery platform, which provides personalised content on Android smartphones without requiring the user to unlock their phone or download an app. It currently has 400 million users in countries like India, Brazil, Japan, and the United States.

"Our mission is to fundamentally change the way consumers interact with their smartphones, leveraging AI to bring content directly to users without needing them to search for it," he stated.

Tewari said InMobi had undergone a "DNA change" in the last seven years as it decided to build a consumer platform on top of its enterprise platform. "That transition was not easy, but we now have a strong muscle for B2C," he remarked.