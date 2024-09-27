What to expect of day 2 of TechSparks 2024

The 15th edition of YourStory TechSparks is far from over!

India’s most influential startup-tech summit saw many seasoned and budding entrepreneurs, investors, and industry stakeholders diving deep into ‘Building Bharat 3.0’ with power-packed panels, interesting keynotes, and innovative exhibits.

And day two will surprise you even more.

To get started, we have Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi Group, who will share InMobi’s journey from an adtech company to one of the leading content companies today.

The day will also see the launch of the coveted Tech30 startups, which YourStory believes are poised to become major players in transforming Bharat. From AI to space applications, from fintech to agritech—this year’s Tech30 startups have set themselves apart with their smart products and business plans.

With its IPO just around the corner, Phani Kishan Addepallu, Co-founder and CGO of Swiggy, and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy, will talk about their much waited to list and spill the secrets of how the foodtech giant built a convenience model for its users.

Next, we have Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance, who will discuss how factors like personalised products, micro-insurance offerings, and enhanced consumer experience are creating an inclusive and insured future for Indians.

Also, don’t miss out on the GitHub Copilot product showcase from Divya Krishnamurthy, Senior Technical Architect, Microsoft Technology Centre, India.

While finance and AI capture the pulse of the day, sustainability is not missed.

Raj Mohan, Founder and Director of Sustainable Green Initiative, and Pratyush Kumar Panda, ESG expert and Founder of the Basudev Panda Foundation, will explore how aligning environmental goals with community needs can lead to a more sustainable and empowered future.

Later in the day, catch Purple Quarter’s Roopa Kumar and Manoj Nair, Head of India Global Delivery Centre, Fujitsu Consulting India, as they discuss how India is becoming the go-to destination for strategic tech innovation, driven by its talent pool and expanding network of capacity centres.

Rohini Srivastha, CTO of Microsoft India and South Asia, will join us to shed light on the role of women in tech and how companies can leverage this untapped potential to drive innovation and higher economic growth.

Also, who can miss a thought-provoking fireside chat with Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder of UpGrad, who will decode the art of building from impactful ideas to driving sustainable growth?

We have many more such engaging sessions lined up for day 2 of TechSparks 2024.

See you all there!