India to lead next evolution of technology, says Nvidia South Asia MD

India will lead the next evolution of technology advancement and not be a follower as the country’s deep heritage when encoded with machine intelligence opens immense opportunities, believes Nvidia India head.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) India Innovation Summit Innoverge 2024 in Bengaluru, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia - South Asia said, “The size and breadth of our culture—which extends 5,000 years when encoded into intelligence—will make us unique.”

Nvidia has become among the most sought-after semiconductor companies as it is capitalising on the increasing demand for chips to fuel the growth of artificial intelligence and generative AI.

Delegates at the CII Innoverge Summit in Bengaluru

Dhupar believes the digital divide in India now provides a new opportunity as advancements in technology enable human beings to converse with machines, especially smartphones, to create a new level of intelligence.

“Moreover, our collaborative ecosystem, integrating academia, startups, and industry, is the driving force behind our innovation. Together, these elements affirm India’s emerging role as a global technology leader," Dhupar noted.

Addressing the summit, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the state stands at the forefront of innovation and the government’s efforts are directed towards expanding its reach to cities outside of the capital.

“By establishing centres of excellence (CoEs) across Mangalore, Hubballi, and Belagavi, we are not only fostering a culture of collaboration but also creating fertile ground for groundbreaking ideas to flourish,” the minister noted.

He called upon the industry to join the government in enhancing skilling, research and technology development in the state. “Together, we will build a future where every entrepreneur, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to lead, innovate, and succeed," he added.

The past president of CII, Kris Gopalakrishnan, called upon the technology companies to increase their R&D spending to drive the transformation of India into a product-focused nation.

He also supported the idea of creating dedicated spaces within academic CoEs for the co-location of industry R&D, which would foster innovation and incubation.