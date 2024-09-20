IndiaAI launches innovation challenge to fuel AI solutions in key sectors

IndiaAI has launched the IndiaAI Innovation Challenge, as part of its applications development initiative under the IndiaAI Mission.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the challenge aims to accelerate the creation, deployment, and adoption of AI applications across crucial sectors, driving large-scale socio-economic transformation.

The challenge is open to startups, non-profits, students, academic and research organisations, as well as established companies. Winners will be awarded up to Rs 1 crore and will have the chance to implement their solutions on a national scale.

Participants are invited to submit their AI solutions, with the application deadline set for September 30, 2024.

Some of the key focus areas for the challenge include healthcare improvements through AI-enhanced diagnostics, improved governance via AI language technologies for public service access, and agriculture with AI-assisted crop advisory services.

It also emphasises the importance of assistive technology for early detection of learning disabilities and gamified learning tools, as well as climate change and disaster management through AI-driven early warning systems.

IndiaAI, an independent business division under the Digital India Corporation (DIC) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), serves as the implementation agency for the IndiaAI Mission.

It aims to democratise the benefits of AI along with enhancing India’s global leadership in the field, promote technological self-reliance, and ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI.

In March 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the IndiaAI Mission, allocating Rs 10,372 crore for the coming five years.

This initiative includes government support for private companies to build AI computing infrastructure in India, among other vital projects. Recently, the government also called for bids to engage providers of cloud-based artificial intelligence services as part of the mission.