SaaSBoomi, the community of software-as-a-service (SaaS) founders and other software developers, has launched BoomiAI—its latest initiative to support founders building AI-first companies.

“AI is rewriting the rules of every facet of our lives–from work to play. And we refuse to be mere spectators. We are stepping into the future–deliberately, decisively, boldly. That’s why we’re launching BoomiAI, a new home for AI-first founders, where SaaS and AI are interweaved to shape the next decade,” said Avinash Raghava, CEO and Founding Volunteer at SaaSBoomi.

While several media reports said the development was a rebranding of SaaSBoomi, sources YourStory spoke to clarified that BoomiAI will specifically focus on building and expanding on the existing SaaS community.

“To be clear, BoomiAI is not replacing SaaSBoomi. Rather, it’s a new initiative under our broader umbrella, designed to complement and extend our existing community. SaaSBoomi isn’t going anywhere–it’s our foundation, our DNA. But our mission is evolving–the community that flourished around SaaS will expand to assimilate pioneers fulfilling AI’s promise,” Raghava added.

BoomiAI will mainly offer a platform to share resources and learning experiences, along with providing network opportunities for founders building in the space.

In its annual report, SaaSBoomi stated that the Indian software market is projected to reach a size of $100 billion by 2035 from the current value of $20 billion, spearheaded by artificial intelligence (AI).

This will largely be driven by advances in AI-led automation, more affordable software development, increasing adoption among small and medium-sized businesses, and expanded government-led digital initiatives.