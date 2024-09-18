Meme-based dating app Schmooze bags $4M led by Elevation Capital

AI-powered meme-based dating app ﻿Schmooze﻿has secured $4 million in a series A round led by ﻿Elevation Capital﻿and angel investors including founders of ﻿Ultrahuman﻿, ﻿The Souled Store﻿, ﻿Paytm﻿ and Mosaic Wellness.

The fresh funds will be allocated for growth and enhancing its AI engine. Founded by Vidya Madhavan and Abhinav Anurag, Schmooze says it has attracted over a million users within 10 months of launch in India.

"We plan to use this funding to enhance and improve our AI systems. Currently, we are sitting on top of over a million meme interactions on Schmooze, which has strengthened our platform. A good chunk of the fundraise will be allocated to product development and optimising these algorithms to ensure they're future-proof. Secondly, it will be directed towards growth and expansion efforts," Madhavan tells YourStory.

Schmooze was born while Madhavan dabbled around other ideas while pursuing her MBA at Stanford University.

Unlike traditional dating apps that rely on swipes, Schmooze leverages artificial intelligence to match users based on shared humour and personality traits through memes. Currently, the platform has attracted 3X more female users than all the mainstream dating apps operating in India, the company said in a statement.

The company’s AI technology aims to shape the dating experience by creating dynamic profiles that highlight users' personalities in an entertaining manner. Through the “Schmooze Predicts” feature, the AI delivers playful insights about potential matches, such as “You both have annoying relatives”.

“Schmooze represents a fundamental evolution in the dating app market. It is designed to be the wingman Gen Zs didn't know they needed—powered by cutting-edge AI and fuelled by a rich tapestry of memes. It's an experience matching the psyche of today's youth, offering a vibe-check that resonates with their unique cultural language.

"By enabling meaningful connections, Schmooze is setting a new industry standard and paving the way for how AI can fundamentally enhance dating and human relations,” said Amit Aggarwal, Principal, Elevation Capital.

Recent estimates from Deloitte's 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey reveal nearly 50% of Gen Z in India feel socially disconnected despite high digital engagement. Schmooze addresses this by turning superficial online interactions into meaningful connections through shared interests like memes.

Schmooze has also introduced AI-driven features like Roast AI, which mimics conversations with a comedian, and Rant AI, a responsive digital diary, providing users a sense of companionship even when they aren’t actively engaging with others.

