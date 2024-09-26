Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
TechSparks

Neysa to close Series A funding round soon: CEO Sharad Sanghi

Earlier this year, the Mumbai-based AI startup bagged $20 million in a seed round led by Matrix Partners India, Nexus Venture Partners, and NTTVC.

Bhuvana Kamath345 Stories
Neysa to close Series A funding round soon: CEO Sharad Sanghi

Thursday September 26, 2024 , 2 min Read

Platform-as-a-service startup ﻿Neysa﻿is nearing the close of its Series A funding, said the company's CEO and Founder Sharad Sanghi. 

"We just launched our service two months back, and we have seen success. We raised a seed funding round of $20 million in March. We are now about to close our Series A funding,” said Sanghi, who doesn't believe there's a funding winter for good AI startups now.

Speaking at the 15th edition of TechSparks 2024, YourStory’s flagship conference, he said, “We were lucky—

with all the investors we had; [BV] Jagadeesh was my mentor. He built Exodus, one of India’s largest data centres and the first major data centre company in the world. The investors have had tremendous value beyond capital. Because of our first venture, we didn't have trouble raising another round."

Jagadeesh is a serial entrepreneur based out of Silicon Valley, who serves as the Chairman of Neysa. 

Mumbai-based Neysa's $20 million seed round was led by Matrix Partners India, Nexus Venture Partners, and NTTVC.

Founded by Sanghi and Anindya Das in 2023, Neysa offers a suite of generative AI platforms and services to help businesses plan, deploy and manage their AI projects, ensuring security across cloud and edge environments.

The AI startup claims to help enterprises deploy their GenAI projects 8X faster, saving over 60% of costs.

Prior to Neysa, Sanghi founded Netmagic in 1998, a homegrown data centre company, which was later acquired by Japanese telecom NTT. He serves on the board of the APNIC Foundation and co-chairs the Data Center Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Sanghi has worked at prominent organisations such as AT&T Bell Labs, NSFNET (ANS), and IBM Global Network in the United States, contributing to projects across network management and engineering. 

He holds an electrical engineering degree from IIT Bombay and a master’s from Columbia University, New York. 

TechSparks 2024, TS Sponsor GIF

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • AI Funding
  • Sharad Sanghi
  • data centre india
  • TechSparks 2024
  • TechSparks
  • Just In