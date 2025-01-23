First Time Ever: IIT Madras Admits Athletes Under Sports Quota for 2024-25

In a historic move, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has admitted five national-level athletes under its newly introduced 'Sports Excellence Admission' (SEA) programme for the academic year 2024-25. This initiative marks the first instance of an IIT incorporating a sports quota into its undergraduate admissions, aiming to acknowledge and encourage students who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in sports.

Introduction of the Sports Excellence Admission (SEA) Programme

Announced in February 2024, the SEA programme at IIT Madras offers two supernumerary seats in each undergraduate programme for Indian nationals, with one seat specifically reserved for female students.

To be eligible for admission through SEA, candidates must have secured a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced and must have won at least one medal in national or international-level sports competitions within the last four years.

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The eligibility criteria for SEA require candidates to:

Secure a position in the CRL or category-wise rank list in JEE Advanced.

Achieve the minimum required marks in Class XII as per IIT admission standards.

Obtain at least one medal in national or international-level sports competitions in the preceding four years.

A separate Sports Rank List (SRL) is prepared based on the candidates' performances in specified sports, and seat allotment is conducted accordingly.

First Cohort of SEA Admits

For the academic year 2024-25, IIT Madras has admitted five athletes under the SEA programme:

Arohi Bhave (Volleyball, Maharashtra)

(Volleyball, Maharashtra) Siddharth Singh (Tennis, Uttar Pradesh)

(Tennis, Uttar Pradesh) Neha Sharma (Squash, Delhi)

(Squash, Delhi) Rajesh Kumar (Water Polo, Tamil Nadu)

(Water Polo, Tamil Nadu) Priya Patel (Swimming, Karnataka)

These students have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their respective sports at the national level.

Institutional Support and Future Plans

IIT Madras is dedicated to supporting its student-athletes robustly. The institution has plans to unveil a modern sports complex, outfitted with cutting-edge facilities, to assist students in managing their academic and athletic commitments effectively. Professor V. Kamakoti, the Director of IIT Madras, stressed the significance of encouraging youth participation in sports and expressed his hope that this initiative would serve as inspiration for others. He remarked, "This is an advanced move towards ensuring a comprehensive education as outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. It recognises sports achievements among youth and provides them with a chance to explore their sports through an engineering and technological lens. IIT Madras has introduced several sports-related electives and is developing top-tier facilities.”

Professor Kamakoti further noted, "Additionally, the upcoming Sports Complex, equipped with top-notch equipment, signifies our commitment to this cause. We are thrilled about the launch of the 'Sports Excellence Admission' starting in July 2024, and we look forward to our alumni becoming internationally acclaimed sports figures."

Broader Implications and Community Response

The introduction of the SEA programme has sparked discussions within the academic community and beyond. While many have lauded IIT Madras for promoting a holistic educational approach that values both academic and athletic excellence, others have raised concerns about potential impacts on academic standards. Despite these debates, the initiative aligns with global educational trends that recognise the importance of sports in personal development and aim to create well-rounded individuals.

Conclusion

IIT Madras's pioneering step to integrate a sports quota into its undergraduate admissions represents a significant shift in the Indian higher education landscape. By acknowledging and supporting the dual talents of student-athletes, the institute sets a precedent for other premier institutions to follow, fostering an environment where excellence in both academics and sports is celebrated and nurtured.