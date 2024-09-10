Rajasthan Startup Summit aims to galvanise the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and iStart, a pioneering initiative by the Department of IT and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, are all set to host the Rajasthan Startup Summit & Expo 2024 on September 11 and 12 in Jaipur.

The landmark event is designed to drive innovation and entrepreneurship across diverse sectors, including technology, healthcare, agriculture, education, fintech, ecommerce, renewable energy, and social enterprises.

iStart is at the forefront of fostering innovation, job creation, and entrepreneurship in the state. Through strategic events such as these, it aims to catalyse connections, inspire innovation, and empower entrepreneurs.

Rajasthan Startup Summit & Expo 2024 will include keynote speeches by government officials outlining supportive policies and incentives, talks from successful entrepreneurs who will share their journeys, challenges, and triumphs, and panel discussions by venture capitalists, angel investors, and financial experts on crucial topics such as the current funding and investment landscape.

The comprehensive summit will begin with a welcome address that underscores ASSOCHAM’s commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem in Rajasthan. Numerous panel discussions are on the anvil during the event.

The event will feature a discussion on "Followers to Founders: Influencers Transforming Fan Bases into Thriving Enterprises" with actress Anushka Kaushik and leading content creator Aatman Desai. Anubhav Dubey, Founder of Chai Sutta Bar, will host a fireside chat.

There will also be a panel discussion titled "The Future of Online Gaming: Responsible Measures and Career Opportunities". The panelists include Mr. Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Financial Officer at Baazi Games; Mr. Nitish Bugalia, Chief Business Officer at Myteam11; Mr. Ravi Shankar Jha, Director of Public Policy at Zupee; and Mr. Sarvjeet Singh, Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs at Mobile Premier League.

Interactive workshops and breakout sessions will equip participants with essential entrepreneurial skills, covering areas such as pitching, business model development, marketing, and scaling strategies. Sector-specific sessions will offer tailored advice and strategies for startups in each field.

Rajasthan Startup Summit & Expo 2024 will offer unparalleled opportunities for startups looking to thrive in Rajasthan’s dynamic business landscape. Entrepreneurs and aspiring founders can network with influential stakeholders, including government officials, investors, and industry leaders, fostering valuable connections that can lead to partnerships and mentorship.

The Startup Expo will provide startups with a platform to showcase innovative products and services, gain visibility, and attract investment. The expo will be complemented by a pitch competition, where startups can present their ideas to a panel of judges, and receive recognition and constructive feedback. Structured networking sessions will facilitate connections between startups, investors, mentors, and industry leaders, fostering collaboration and partnerships.

Rajasthan Startup Summit & Expo 2024, designed to provide startups with the insights, skills, and connections needed to thrive in today’s competitive landscape, will culminate with a networking dinner.