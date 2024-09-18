Samir Kumar to take over as country Manager of Amazon India

Amazon executive Samir Kumar will soon oversee Amazon India's consumer business as its country manager.

Manish Tiwary, the current country manager for Amazon India, has decided to explore an opportunity outside Amazon, the company said in a blog post.

Kumar joined Amazon in 1999 and was part of the original team that launched Amazon.in in 2013. He will work closely with Tiwary on the transition and assume operational responsibilities from October 1. This role is in addition to his charter of leading Amazon’s consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa, and Turkey.

Also Read Amazon India creates 1.10 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

“I am deeply appreciative of Manish’s leadership in steering Amazon.in to become the de facto starting point for Indians to buy and sell anything online,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP for Emerging Markets.

"We have a strong local leadership bench and, along with Samir’s experiences across emerging markets, I am even more optimistic about our future plans to deliver for customers and the business in India," he added.

Tiwary started as Vice President at Amazon India in 2016, after a stint at Unilever Gulf. He took over as the country head of the ecommerce firm in India after Agarwal was elevated to the post of senior vice president of emerging markets at Amazon in 2022. Last month, Tiwary had announced his plan to step down from the role of country manager.

The leadership at Amazon.in includes Saurabh Srivastava (Categories), Harsh Goyal (Everyday Essentials), Amit Nanda (Marketplace), and Aastha Jain (Growth Initiatives). All of them will report to Kumar.