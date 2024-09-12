Amazon India creates 1.10 lakh seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

﻿Amazon﻿ India said it has created over 1.10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai ahead of the busy festive season sale.

In a statement, the ecommerce giant said its workforce includes thousands of women and nearly 1,900 PWD (persons with disabilities), and it has onboarded most of its new hires.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is set to commence on September 29, coinciding with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The company has a nationwide fulfilment and delivery network, supporting over 1.4 million sellers across 15 states.

"We are committed to providing customers across every serviceable pin-code in India with fast and reliable deliveries this festive season. To meet this goal, we have hired over 1.1 lakh additional people to strengthen our fulfilment and logistics network and ensure we can handle the increased demand seamlessly," said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, Amazon India.

"A number of these associates continue to work with Amazon even after the festive season and many others return year after year to work with Amazon," Singh added.

Amazon has introduced initiatives like Project Ashray, offering resting points for delivery associates, welfare programmes like Sushruta for truck drivers' healthcare, and the Pratidhi Scholarship for associates' children's education.

"Our focus remains on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our associates, whether working in our buildings or making deliveries to customers. Our nationwide infrastructure is an engine for creating job opportunities and our focus remains on creating a safe, equitable, and empowering environment with social security and financial well-being benefits," he said in a statement.

Ahead of the festive season, ecommerce companies are ramping up their workforce and operations. ﻿Flipkart﻿, too, has plans to create 1 lakh new jobs in India during its The Big Billion Days 2024 and has opened 11 new fulfilment centres across nine cities.

Similarly, ﻿Meesho﻿ reported a 70% rise in seasonal job opportunities, with 8.5 lakh roles available in its seller and logistics network, with over 60% from Tier III and IV regions.