8 things successful people do outside work for success

The path to success isn’t paved solely by what happens in the workplace. For truly successful individuals, what they do outside of work can be just as crucial to their achievements as their professional efforts. Beyond the meetings, deadlines, and business strategies, the habits they cultivate in their personal lives fuel their success and well-being in ways that are often overlooked. From fostering creativity to nurturing relationships, these activities provide the balance, mental sharpness, and emotional resilience that set them apart.

Here are eight unique things successful people do outside of work that drive their success and help maintain their edge.

1. Engage in lifelong learning

Successful people never stop learning. But instead of relying solely on work-related education, they invest time in expanding their knowledge across diverse fields. From reading books about history, psychology, or philosophy, to attending lectures and online courses, this broadening of perspective helps them remain innovative and adaptable in their careers. Warren Buffett is a great example—he spends 80% of his day reading and reflecting, consuming a wide variety of knowledge that helps him make informed business decisions.

2. Pursue physical fitness

The most successful individuals understand that physical health directly impacts mental acuity and energy levels. They incorporate regular exercise into their routines, whether it’s running, yoga, weightlifting, or even unconventional activities like surfing or hiking. Richard Branson attributes a lot of his productivity to staying active, often saying that physical fitness provides him the stamina to tackle the day's challenges with a clear mind. It’s not just about staying in shape—it’s about sharpening the mind and keeping stress at bay.

3. Practice mindfulness and meditation

Mindfulness and meditation are becoming non-negotiables for many high achievers. CEOs like Marc Benioff (Salesforce) and Oprah Winfrey dedicate time to these practices because they understand the value of mental clarity and focus. Mindfulness helps them stay present, manage stress, and avoid burnout. Meditation is also a tool for creative problem-solving, allowing them to approach challenges with calm and balanced thoughts. It's no surprise that the practice has been linked to better decision-making and emotional intelligence.

4. Cultivate meaningful relationships

Successful people don’t live in isolation. They actively nurture relationships with family, friends, and professional networks, understanding that success is also about connections. Whether it’s quality time with loved ones or strategic networking over dinner, these interactions foster emotional well-being and open new opportunities. Bill Gates often speaks about the importance of spending time with close friends like Warren Buffett to exchange ideas and reflect on life beyond business.

5. Dedicate time to hobbies and passions

What makes this habit unique is that successful people use hobbies as an outlet for creativity and stress relief. Whether it’s painting, playing a musical instrument, cooking, or writing, engaging in these non-work-related activities allows them to disconnect, recharge, and tap into their creative energy. For instance, billionaire investor David Rubenstein is a passionate historian and collects rare historical documents. Hobbies like this offer balance and inspire new ideas that can even feed back into their professional lives.

6. Give back and volunteer

Philanthropy is a common trait among successful individuals, but it’s not just about writing checks. Many choose to give back to their communities by volunteering their time, mentoring young professionals, or supporting causes they believe in. This sense of purpose brings perspective and fulfilment. Take Melinda Gates, whose philanthropy work through the Gates Foundation focuses on global health and education. Volunteering allows successful people to align their values with their actions, fostering a sense of contribution that extends beyond business.

7. Travel and experience new cultures

Travel isn’t just about taking vacations; for many successful people, it’s about gaining new perspectives. They see travel as a chance to experience different cultures, ideas, and ways of living, which helps them stay open-minded and innovative. Elon Musk famously travels frequently to keep himself exposed to new industries and technologies around the world. Travelling keeps them adaptable, resilient, and more empathetic, qualities that are crucial in today's globalised business landscape.

8. Reflect and set new goals

Reflection is a critical component of success. Instead of mindlessly jumping from one goal to the next, successful people take the time to assess their progress and set new, meaningful goals. This habit of reflection—whether through journaling, strategic planning, or regular self-evaluation—allows them to stay focused, grounded, and aligned with their long-term vision. Jeff Bezos often mentions the importance of reflecting on failures and successes and learning from both to inform future strategies.

While it might seem like successful people have a singular focus on their careers, the reality is that their success is often rooted in what they do outside of work. These habits—whether it’s dedicating time to health, learning, relationships, or personal passions—form a foundation that fuels their ability to perform at their peak. The next time you look at a high achiever, remember that the keys to their success go beyond the boardroom. They are constantly building themselves up in ways that enhance both their personal and professional lives, striking a unique balance that allows them to thrive.