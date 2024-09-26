Brands
Funding

Two Point O Capital secures $6.3M in seed funding led by Omnivore

The climate financing platform plans to use the funding to improve its tech-enabled platform for sourcing, financing, and monitoring distributed projects in clean energy sectors.

Pooja Malik777 Stories
Thursday September 26, 2024 , 2 min Read

Climate financing platform Two Point O Capital has raised $6.3 million in seed funding led by ﻿omnivore ﻿, with participation from ﻿Multiply Ventures﻿, ﻿RTP Global﻿, GrowX, Spectrum Impact, and a group of marquee angels.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the funding to improve its tech-enabled platform for sourcing, financing, and monitoring distributed projects in clean energy sectors, and to hire a top-tier team.

“Two Point O's innovative approach to climate financing has the potential to significantly accelerate India's clean energy transition, with a special focus on the underserved sectors such as rural and agriculture. By unlocking capital for distributed energy assets in rural India, the startup empowers businesses nationwide to embrace sustainability," Abhilash Sethi, Investment Director of Omnivore, said in a statement.

Additionally, it also plans to collaborate with various operating and financial partners to develop and manage a high-quality portfolio on a platform.

Also Read
ISRO shared resources and knowledge to fuel India’s spacetech startups: Chairman S Somanath

Two Point O Capital was founded in 2024 by Archit Mehrotra, Karan Bhutani, Manya Ranjan, and Shashidhar Reddy. It offers flexible financing solutions for distributed clean energy projects in the commercial and industrial sectors.

It focuses on solar rooftops, energy efficiency, and wastewater treatment, offering leasing and capex financing options.

"We are excited to have this immense support from Omnivore, Multiply, RTP Global, GrowX, Spectrum Impact, and our angels. We’re grateful for their belief in our vision and our commitment towards catalysing the energy transition. This investment will accelerate our growth trajectory and help attract top talent across various functions to build a best-in-class team,” said Two Point O Capital founders.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

  • Just In
  • Omnivore Capital
  • Two Point O Capital
  • Multiply Ventures
  • RTP Global
  • climate financing