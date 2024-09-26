Welcome to TechSparks 2024! Here’s all that’s happening on day 1

Namaskara, Bengaluru!

It’s finally showtime for the 15th edition of YourStory’s flagship conference, TechSparks 2024!

The largest startup-tech summit is back in its home turf—Namma Bengaluru—bringing together startup entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, global leaders, government stakeholders, and investors—all under one roof.

As we set the context for ‘Building Bharat: 3.0’—celebrating India’s rise towards global tech leadership—YourStory is excited to bring a meticulously curated lineup of power-packed panels, engaging keynote addresses, educational workshops, and innovative exhibits.

On the opening day, expect to treat yourselves to the biggest innovators in India, starting with ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath. The Indian spacetech sector is witnessing growth and innovation like never before, attracting investor and government interest.

Catch Somanath as he breaks down the future trends and gives insights into the opportunities for spacetech startups in India.

With AI being the talk of the town, catch Sharad Sanghi—one of the first investors in India’s data centre sector—as he unveils his latest venture, Neysa Network. Aimed at powering India’s AI ecosystem, Neysa provides businesses with affordable, scalable, and secured AI solutions.

Also, hear from Subbu Iyer, Founder and CEO of Giggr Technologies, as he reveals what it takes to build Bharat 3.0—a global hub for transformative innovation.

Next, we have a lot in store for fintech enthusiasts. Get inspired by the story of Zerodha—India’s only unicorn without any external funding—from none other than the man himself, Nithin Kamath. He will share his insights into keeping the entrepreneurial mindset against all odds thrown at a startup founder.

Later, Lalit Keshre, Co-founder and CEO of Groww, will dive deep into the India opportunity.

Interested in building in the fintech space? Learn from former Flipkart Business Head Aditya Soni, as he reveals how his two-year-old startup CheQ achieved a $10 million ARR with just $1 CAC.

Continuing the conversation around fintech, PhonePe Founder and CTO Rahul Chari and CBO (Consumer Payments) Sonika Chandra, among other leaders from the unicorn will take the stage to discuss the sector’s expansion beyond payment gateways.

Don’t miss out on the panel discussion featuring Open Financial Technologies—India’s 100th unicorn—as its co-founders Mabel Chacko, Anish Achuthan, Deena Jacob, and Ajeesh Achuthan reveal the strategic moves, innovative approaches, and challenges faced to navigate in the competitive fintech landscape.

The story of Building Bharat 3.0 is incomplete without a conversation about startups moving back their headquarters to India. The session will highlight reverse flipping and how India’s regulatory and investment climate can help drive further growth and innovation.

Riding on India’s innovation wave, Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer and Head of Digital Enterprise at Maruti Suzuki, will share his vision to drive open innovation. Sahoo will spotlight what the automaker giant’s startup accelerator and innovation programmes are offering to the ecosystem.

We also have Sanjay Nekkanti, Founder and CEO of Dhruva Space, India’s first-ever spacetech startup, talking about driving game-changing innovation in the sector, disrupting the norm and taking the country beyond the cosmos.

At TechSparks, we take pride in facilitating the right connections among entrepreneurs and investors, and this time is no different.

Look forward to the session with Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner and CFO of 3one4 Capital; Shanti Mohan, Founder of LetsVenture; Alok Goyal, Partner of Stellaris Ventures Partners; Mandeep Julka, Vice President of Chiratae Ventures; and Bikram Mahagan, Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, as they break down what Indian VCs are now betting on.

While we are at it, why not take some legal advice and guidance from Shivaarti and Varun Bajaj, Founding Managing Partners of RSD Bajaj Global Law Firm, on navigating the evolving landscape of the Indian economy?

These and many more invigorating sessions are lined up on day one of TechSparks 2024! Don’t miss out!