Life is a journey filled with unexpected turns, challenges, and triumphs. For Dr Parin Somani, the CEO and Director of London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), the path has been particularly arduous yet extraordinarily inspiring. From battling life-threatening illnesses to making a mark in the world as a humanitarian and an advocate for excellence, Somani's story is a testament to the power of resilience, vision, and a relentless drive to help others.

Somani's journey began with a deep-seated desire to make a difference in the world. Growing up, she was constantly driven by a passion for learning and a commitment to self-improvement. However, life had other plans. Early on, she faced a series of daunting challenges that would have deterred many. The first significant hurdle was the onset of vision loss, a condition that threatened to derail her ambitions. Yet, Somani refused to be defined by this limitation. Instead, she chose to see it as an opportunity to develop resilience and adaptability.

Overcoming setbacks: cancer, COVID, and a stroke

Not long after, she faced another life-altering challenge: two bouts with cancer. The diagnosis came as a shock, but it did not break her spirit. Instead, it strengthened her resolve. She underwent rigorous treatment processes, each time emerging stronger and more determined to continue her journey. The experience of battling cancer not once, but twice, taught her invaluable lessons about the fragility of life, the importance of perseverance, and the power of a positive mindset.

In addition to battling cancer, Somani faced the challenge of recovering from a severe COVID-19 infection during the pandemic. The virus left her weakened but not defeated. Shortly after, she suffered a stroke, which further tested her physical and mental endurance. Despite these formidable health crises, she never gave up. Recovery was a slow and arduous process, marked by pain, fatigue, and frustration. However, these experiences only fuelled her desire to make a meaningful impact on the world.

A vision to help and inspire

Despite the many health setbacks, Somani’s vision remained clear: to help others overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. This vision became the driving force behind every decision and action she took.

Somani dedicated herself to humanitarian causes, focusing on education, women empowerment, and youth development. Her unwavering commitment to these ideals led her to write 23 books, sharing her knowledge and experiences with a global audience.

The professor’s journey of resilience and determination has not gone unnoticed. She has set multiple world records, including entries in the prestigious Guinness World Records. These achievements are a reflection of her dedication to excellence and her ability to push beyond perceived limits. In addition to these records, she is also a winner of multiple beauty pageants, proving that success can be achieved in diverse fields regardless of the obstacles one faces.

The birth of LOSD

Somani’s commitment to learning and personal growth is evidenced by her academic achievements. She has earned two PhDs and received six honorary doctorates, recognising her significant contributions to various fields. These accolades are a testament to her intellectual rigour, curiosity, and dedication to advancing knowledge and understanding in her areas of expertise.

With a wealth of personal and professional experiences to draw from, Somani founded London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) in 2022. The organisation was born out of a desire to create a platform that would provide individuals and organisations with the tools and knowledge needed to achieve excellence. LOSD focuses on innovative training programmes, research initiatives, and development strategies that help people and organisations grow and thrive.

Somani’s vision for LOSD is not limited to helping individuals and organisations excel; it is about creating a lasting impact on society as a whole. To achieve this, LOSD has launched seven key initiatives:

1. Leadership development: Programmes designed to cultivate strong, effective leaders who can drive positive change within their organisations and communities.

2. Organisational transformation: Strategies and tools to help organisations adapt to changing environments, improve performance, and achieve sustainable growth.

3. Social impact projects: Initiatives that focus on addressing social challenges, promoting inclusion, and empowering recognised communities.

4. Innovation and research: Encouraging innovative thinking and fostering collaboration among researchers to develop new solutions to complex problems.

5. Education and training: Providing accessible learning opportunities and resources to help individuals enhance their skills and knowledge.

6. Health and wellness: Promoting holistic well-being through programmes that emphasise physical, mental, and emotional health.

7. Global collaboration: Building a network of like-minded organisations and individuals to share knowledge, resources, and expertise on a global scale.

Research and awards

Under Somani’s leadership, LOSD has embarked on a groundbreaking research initiative: Global Research Conferences (GRC). This project brings together experts from around the world to collaborate on research that addresses some of the most pressing challenges facing organisations today. The goal of GRC is to create a knowledge-sharing platform that fosters innovation, promotes best practices, and drives positive change across various industries.

To further this mission, LOSD launched the Global Research Journal, a publication dedicated to disseminating cutting-edge research and insights from experts in the field. The journal serves as a platform for scholars, practitioners, and thought leaders to share their findings, collaborate on new ideas, and contribute to the global body of knowledge on organisational development and leadership.

In addition to its research and development initiatives, LOSD also established the LOSD Excellence Awards. These awards recognise individuals and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the fields of leadership, organisational development, and social impact. By celebrating excellence, Somani hopes to inspire others to strive for greatness and make meaningful contributions to their communities and industries.

Despite the many challenges Somani faced, her journey is far from over. As the CEO and Director of LOSD, she continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, driven by a desire to help others and make a positive impact on the world. With the launch of GRC, the Global Research Journal, and the LOSD Excellence Awards, she is paving the way for a future where knowledge, collaboration, and innovation are at the forefront of organisational development and leadership.