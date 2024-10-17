Amaravati to host drone summit this month

The civil aviation ministry and the Andhra Pradesh government will organise a two-day drone summit starting on October 22 in Amaravati.

The summit is expected to see the participation of drone companies, foreign entities, and other stakeholders.

Briefing reporters here about the summit, Andhra Pradesh government's Secretary of Infrastructure & Investment (I&I) Department S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday that there will also be a drone show with more than 5,000 drones on October 22.

So far, more than 1,000 delegates have registered for the summit, he added.

At the briefing, Senior Economic Advisor at the civil aviation ministry Piyush Srivastava said the government is working on a new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the drone sector and inputs are being sought from the stakeholders.

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended.