Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Amaravati to host drone summit this month

The summit is expected to see the participation of drone companies, foreign entities and other stakeholders.

Press Trust of India9830 Stories
Amaravati to host drone summit this month

Thursday October 17, 2024 , 1 min Read

The civil aviation ministry and the Andhra Pradesh government will organise a two-day drone summit starting on October 22 in Amaravati.

The summit is expected to see the participation of drone companies, foreign entities, and other stakeholders.

Briefing reporters here about the summit, Andhra Pradesh government's Secretary of Infrastructure & Investment (I&I) Department S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday that there will also be a drone show with more than 5,000 drones on October 22.

Also Read
Most Indian execs say IT infra 'best-in-class' but only half of them trust risk preparedness: Report

So far, more than 1,000 delegates have registered for the summit, he added.

At the briefing, Senior Economic Advisor at the civil aviation ministry Piyush Srivastava said the government is working on a new Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the drone sector and inputs are being sought from the stakeholders.

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

  • drone technology
  • Aviation
  • Amaravati Drone Summit
  • Press Trust of India
  • Just In