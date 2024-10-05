Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
TechSparks

AppsForBharat is building a unique Indian product for a unique Indian need, says CEO

The company, which offers a tech stack catering to a range of devotional offerings, aims to become the go-to platform for devotees in India.

Sai Keerthi113 Stories
AppsForBharat is building a unique Indian product for a unique Indian need, says CEO

Saturday October 05, 2024 , 2 min Read

Devotion is a very important need for hundreds and millions of people, but no app or platform comes to mind when one thinks about devotion. That is what AppsForBharat aims to address, said Prashant Sachan, CEO and Founder of Sri Mandhir app’s parent company. 

Speaking at TechSparks 2024 in Bengaluru, Sachan highlighted that contrary to what one might think, their customer base primarily consists of young and middle-aged people.

“What we are realising is that for a lot of people who are young, middle aged, this (devotion) is an important need. And they want a platform through which they can connect better. Take care of these needs better,” he said.

Sri Mandhir, AppsForBharat’s first app, is used by people in the US and other markets abroad, besides India. 

Also Read
AppsForBharat secures $18M in Series B funding

“We believe it’s (devotion) a very large market. Visibly so, half a billion people and another 50 million people worldwide need access to some of these services, information and whatnot,” he said.

According to Sachan, the devotion sector contributes about 2.3% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) through religious tourism, temple visits, and offerings.

While building the platform, the company had to first understand the demographic it is serving followed by their needs, and how AppsForBharat can solve them. 

Today, the company has tied up with temples to offer high quality live streams of pujas, and people can make offerings to these temples from the comfort of their homes. The app also offers in-person arrangements at any of these temples with the help of local service providers. 

“At this point in time, we are serving 10,000 people every single day,” Sachan said.

TS gif

Edited by Suman Singh

  • TechSparks 2024
  • AppsForBharat
  • Devotional tech