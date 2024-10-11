Arta Finance expands globally; former UBS CEO Ralph Hamers joins as advisor

Arta Finance, a wealth management platform led by former Google Pay India chief Caesar Sengupta, has launched its operations globally.

It offers services to accredited investors from across the globe who manage their funds in Singapore. It also helps Indian investors manage offshore wealth in Singapore under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year.

As part of its international expansion, Arta has also rolled out a B2B "wealth-as-a-service" in partnership with Middle Eastern firm Wio Invest, pending regulatory approval. This platform allows banks to integrate Arta’s AI-driven investment solutions into their offerings.

Arta Finance is partnering with Google Cloud and global consultancy firm Capco to help integrate its AI-driven wealth platform into legacy systems at partner banks.

The launch comes as Arta seeks to disrupt traditional wealth management by eliminating sales pressure, opaque pricing, and manual processes. Its AI-powered platform, including its proprietary AI Copilot, enables investors to ideate, analyse, and monitor portfolios using a combination of open-source and custom-built AI models.

"Arta is at the intersection of some powerful trends, including the personalisation and democratisation of wealth management, the huge growth and opportunity in private market investing, and the use of AI to create capabilities that have previously only been the preserve of the ultra-wealthy. We are now taking a major leap forward with our international launch and can’t wait to bring the Arta wealth platform and AI Copilot to the global community in the months and years ahead," Sengupta, Co-founder and CEO of Arta Finance, said in a statement.

Ralph Hamers joins Arta as senior advisor

Ralph Hamers, former CEO of UBS and ING, has joined Arta Finance as an external senior advisor. Hamers, who has spearheaded the digital transformation of legacy banks, will provide strategic guidance to Arta as it continues its international expansion.

"A central focus of my leadership has been to take legacy businesses and digitalise, integrating front-to-back technology to drive efficiencies and make the lives of clients and colleagues easier," Hamers said in a statement. "With Arta, I see the enormous opportunity of having incredibly smart people from the worlds of technology and finance coming together to build a platform that is more than ready to take its place amongst the world’s leading wealth managers."

In 2022, Arta Finance raised $90 million in funding from marquee investors, including Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV), fintech-focused VC Ribbit Capital, Coatue, and tech leaders Betsy Cohen, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and early Google investor Ram Shriram.