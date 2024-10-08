Biologicals startup BioPrime raises $6M in Series A round

﻿BioPrime﻿, a startup in the biologicals space, said it has raised $6 million in a Series A round, led by Edaphon, with equal participation from existing investors Omnivore and Inflexor.

This investment marks Belgium-based Edaphon’s first investment in Asia. BioPrime will use the capital to expand research in the crop protection segment, focusing on the co-development of novel biofungicides and bioinsecticides.

“Securing this investment is a testimony to the strength and impact of our technology and the dedication of our team. We will continue to pursue our strategic priorities of accelerating the development of industry solutions in the biologicals space. We look forward to enhancing the offerings to our existing B2B customers & entering into strategic co-development & licensing with industry players,” said Renuka Diwan, Co-founder & CEO, BioPrime.

Founded in 2016 by Dr Renuka Diwan, Dr Amit Shinde, and Dr Shekhar Bhosale, BioPrime is a biologicals startup that has built climate resilience in crops by using targeted physiology-modulating biomolecules.

The company plans to launch its existing range of innovative biostimulants in North America, Brazil and Southeast Asia with trials in the US currently underway. Furthermore, BioPrime plans to advance & accelerate product development based on BioNexus, the patented technology platform, which has identified over 170 novel microbial strains from its library of close to 18,000 strains.

"Operating within India’s rapidly growing biostimulant market, BioPrime is deeply connected to the country’s agricultural core, providing crucial solutions to smallholder farmers and addressing sustainability challenges. This combination of proven market performance, forward-looking innovation, and strong market potential makes BioPrime well-positioned to drive both immediate and long-term impact” added Vincent Vliebergh, Managing Partner of Edaphon.