How Bombay Founders Club is transforming Mumbai’s startup scene

Bombay (Mumbai), India's financial powerhouse, is home to dreamers and go-getters. Yet, despite its thriving energy, building a startup here can often be a lonely journey.

Unlike Bengaluru, which is renowned for its vibrant startup ecosystem, Bombay's startup community was largely fragmented, spread across its sprawling expanse.

Founders often felt isolated, with no easy way to connect. The lack of a cohesive community was a significant barrier—until the Bombay Founders Club emerged to bridge this gap.

The Beginnings: From six to 200+

The idea for the Bombay Founders Club (BFC) started simply—with six founders meeting in a small conference room one Saturday evening. Originally planned for a few hours, the gathering extended late into the night. There was a palpable energy—a realisation that founders needed a space where they could shed their professional masks, share their true feelings, and support one another.

From that first meeting, the community grew. Today, BFC boasts more than 200 founders who gather every other Saturday, not for formal presentations, but to relax, share experiences, and be themselves. No business cards, no suits—just founders having fun, playing games, and connecting. It's the secret sauce that has transformed BFC into a thriving, supportive network.

Why communities matter

A community isn’t about taking; it’s about giving. BFC embodies this philosophy. Founders come together not to seek funding or pitch ideas, but to share their learnings, support each other in moments of doubt, and celebrate successes. It’s about dropping your guard and talking honestly about the ups and downs of startup life, according to them.

The impact of this support is evident in the story of Devarsh Saraf, a founder of Law Yantra, a legal tech startup. Having left a promising career in New York, Devarsh returned to Bombay to start his venture, but found himself feeling lost in the vast city.

BFC played a pivotal role in helping him connect with other founders, avoid common pitfalls, and grow his business.

Building a real sense of belonging

What sets BFC apart from typical networking events is the genuine camaraderie among its members, it claims. Unlike the usual networking panels, which often feel more like transactional exchanges, BFC says it provides an environment where founders can be vulnerable. Here, they don’t need to put on a brave face—they can be open about their struggles, and find comfort knowing they’re not alone.

The community has grown organically, driven not by one person, but by the collective passion of its members. It’s a space where young founders can find mentors, and where seasoned entrepreneurs can share hard-earned wisdom—saving newcomers months of trial and error. Founders have described it as a family, where no matter the challenges, someone is always ready to offer support.

Changing the narrative for Bombay startups

For too long, founders in Bombay felt they needed to relocate to Bengaluru to find success. BFC wants to rewrite this narrative, showing that Bombay has a community capable of nurturing its startups.