David Warner throws a curveball, offers to come out of retirement for Test series against India

Retired opening batsman David Warner is open to returning to the Australian side for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against India.

The 37-year-old Warner has offered to come out of retirement if the team needs him and the selectors require his services.

The left-handed opener retired from one-day internationals in November last year and hung up his boots from Test cricket in January this year after a match against Pakistan in Sydney. He also retired from T20 internationals following Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

But Warner is now willing to make a U-turn and return to Test cricket for the crucial series against India, which starts in Perth on November 22.

“I am always available, just got to pick up the phone. I am always dead serious. Let's be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I've almost had the same preparation,” Warner is said to have told Code Sports, an Australian sports news app and website.

“I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish (but) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that,” added Warner, who has scored 8,786 runs in 112 Tests.

I Image courtesy: International Cricket Council

Warner’s declaration couldn’t have come at a better time—there’s a vacancy at the top order in the Australian Test side.

The team is looking for an opener to bat alongside Usman Khawaja, as Steve Smith is set to return to his #4 spot and all-rounder Cameron Green is out injured.

With the race for the pole position at the World Test Championship (WTC) heating up, the five-match series between India and Australia is expected to play a crucial role in deciding who qualifies for the WTC final next year.

India currently leads the WTC standings, followed by Australia and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, India is one down in the Test series against New Zealand. Despite the valiant effort by Sarfaraz Khan, the team couldn’t save the match, which the Kiwis won by eight wickets. This marked New Zealand’s first Test victory in India after 36 years. The second Test begins tomorrow in Pune.

