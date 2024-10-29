Quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Zomato's Blinkit, Tata's Bigbasket, and Zepto are delivering gold and silver coins to customers in 10 minutes to cater to the festive demand during Dhanteras.

In a press statement, Bigbasket said that it has teamed up with jewellery brand Tanishq to offer gold and silver coins just in time for Dhanteras.

Customers can now purchase Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin, 10 g; Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin, 1 g; and Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin With Lakshmi Motif, 1 g and have them delivered to their doorstep in under 10 minutes, the release said.

“Our partnership with the Tata ecosystem, and in particular the collaboration with Tanishq, is very strategic for us. We have always been known as a strong player in food & perishables as a category, however, with such collaborations, we hope that our customers see value in our extended offering–whether it is Gold & Silver coins or electronics or home appliances. This Diwali, Bigbasket is committed to fulfill all our customers' Diwali wish lists in 10 mins,” said Seshu Kumar, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer, Bigbasket.

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, shared Dhanteras greetings and highlighted the festival "special" delivery offering in a post on X.

Dhanteras special: Get authentic Gold & Silver coins delivered in 10 minutes from Blinkit 🪙



We’ve got Silver (10g) and Gold (1g and 0.5g) coins from trusted brands like Malabar, Joyalukkas and MMTC.



Happy Dhanteras everyone ✨ pic.twitter.com/MFYfu9oG6d — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) October 29, 2024

While Blinkit has paired with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Zepto has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Augmont, and Swiggy Instamart with Nek by Jar, Muthoot Exim, and Malabar.

Further, Jio Financial Services has rolled out SmartGold through the JioFinance app. Customers can now buy pure gold for as little as Rs 10, the company said.

Customers can redeem their SmartGold units for cash or physical gold anytime they want. The delivery of physical gold is on holdings of 0.5 gm and above, and available in denominations of 0.5 gms, 1 gms, 2 gms, 5 gms, and 10 gms, it said.