Ecommerce order volumes up 16% in the first 10 days of festive sales: Unicommerce

This year's festive season has seen a 16% higher volume of sales compared with the previous year, with a 17% increase in GMV, an analysis by ﻿Unicommerce﻿ has found.

According to Unicommerce, the categories leading the growth drive include healthy snacks and eatables, with over 65% order volumes YoY, kitchenware (34%), and apparel (over 22%).

The ecommerce enablement SaaS platform also found that Navratri festivities influenced other categories, such as home decor, travel accessories, and electronics and gaming accessories, which recorded a significant 100%+ annual jump in order volumes.

The analysis compared the sales between September 26 - October 5, 2024, and October 7-16, 2023, and is based on over 2.8 million order items processed on Unicommerce’s platform during the ten-day period for both years.

"The sale trends showcase an evolving category mix as consumers explore segments other than the regular festive purchases like ethnic wear and traditional clothes, electronics, gift items, etc, during the sale period," it said in a statement.

Unicommerce also noted a shift in the commencement of festive sales, with sales starting before the Navratri festivities and continuing through the festive season till Diwali and beyond.

The company’s analysis also revealed that beyond the metro cities, Tier II cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, and Patna, and Tier III cities, including Kolar, Alwar, Kamrup, Sonipat, and Gandhinagar, are leading online markets by order volumes in the 2024 festive season sales.

Unicommerce, founded in 2012, offers end-to-end SaaS solutions and enables the management of ecommerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics service provider firms. With a sector and size-agnostic product suite, it tries to meet the business needs of various retail and ecommerce enterprises.