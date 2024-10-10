Farewell, Ratan Tata: India Inc. remembers the visionary Tata Group scion

A country today mourns the demise of a behemoth of an industrialist. Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 9, night.

The Tatas were an integral part of India’s growth post-independence, and Ratan Tata—with his lifetime worth of work through various businesses and his philanthropy—contributed immensely to the country’s progress.

Late to the social media scene, Tata kept everyone updated on his work, especially his love for animals, and debunked rumours, even in his last days. As early as October 7, the industrialist took to Instagram to inform everyone of his health status, saying he is undergoing routine checkups that come with old age. However, the sudden turn of events caught everyone off guard.

Today, the stalwart rests in peace, but his work will forever live on.

On behalf of Tata Sons, Chairman N Chandrasekaran, said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

As India lost a visionary leader, who believed in leading with trust—almost synonymous with the salt-to-steel conglomerate—business leaders globally, too, mourned this grave loss.

The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/foYsathgmt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 9, 2024

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recalled his last meeting with Tata, where they discussed Google’s self-driving car project.

My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani wrote on X, saying, “Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat.”

It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.



At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 9, 2024

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also paid tribute to Tata, referring to him as "a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path."

In a post on X, he wrote, “Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti.”

India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mANuvwX8wV — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 9, 2024

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, expressed his sorrow, emphasising the impact of Tata’s contributions to India’s current economic momentum.

“I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.”

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024

Remembering the industrialist’s enduring impact, FICCI President Anish Shah said, "FICCI remembers Mr Ratan Tata not just as a successful businessman but as a role model who embodied the values of integrity, humility, and social responsibility. His vision of ethical capitalism and his efforts to use business as a force for societal good have inspired generations of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders."

Ratan Tata: the man who made India proud. His legacy remains in posterity. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Sk414lTjKW — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) October 9, 2024

"Shri Ratan N. Tata… leadership at Tata Sons redefined corporate responsibility and innovation, positioning the Tata Group as a global force while remaining rooted in ethics. SBI shared a deep relationship with Shri Tata, whose support for the banking sector and financial inclusion greatly influenced our initiatives. His partnership helped drive economic growth and community development. As we mourn his loss, we honour his legacy and the values he championed that significantly contributed to building India," said State Bank of India Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.