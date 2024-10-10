Farewell, Ratan Tata: India Inc. remembers the visionary Tata Group scion
Indian business leaders pour in tribute as Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday. Here’s what they all have to say.
Thursday October 10, 2024 , 3 min Read
A country today mourns the demise of a behemoth of an industrialist. Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 9, night.
The Tatas were an integral part of India’s growth post-independence, and Ratan Tata—with his lifetime worth of work through various businesses and his philanthropy—contributed immensely to the country’s progress.
Late to the social media scene, Tata kept everyone updated on his work, especially his love for animals, and debunked rumours, even in his last days. As early as October 7, the industrialist took to Instagram to inform everyone of his health status, saying he is undergoing routine checkups that come with old age. However, the sudden turn of events caught everyone off guard.
Today, the stalwart rests in peace, but his work will forever live on.
On behalf of Tata Sons, Chairman N Chandrasekaran, said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”
As India lost a visionary leader, who believed in leading with trust—almost synonymous with the salt-to-steel conglomerate—business leaders globally, too, mourned this grave loss.
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recalled his last meeting with Tata, where they discussed Google’s self-driving car project.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani wrote on X, saying, “Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat.”
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also paid tribute to Tata, referring to him as "a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path."
In a post on X, he wrote, “Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti.”
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, expressed his sorrow, emphasising the impact of Tata’s contributions to India’s current economic momentum.
“I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.”
Remembering the industrialist’s enduring impact, FICCI President Anish Shah said, "FICCI remembers Mr Ratan Tata not just as a successful businessman but as a role model who embodied the values of integrity, humility, and social responsibility. His vision of ethical capitalism and his efforts to use business as a force for societal good have inspired generations of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders."
"Shri Ratan N. Tata… leadership at Tata Sons redefined corporate responsibility and innovation, positioning the Tata Group as a global force while remaining rooted in ethics. SBI shared a deep relationship with Shri Tata, whose support for the banking sector and financial inclusion greatly influenced our initiatives. His partnership helped drive economic growth and community development. As we mourn his loss, we honour his legacy and the values he championed that significantly contributed to building India," said State Bank of India Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.
