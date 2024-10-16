Senior care startup Primus raises $20M in seed round from General Catalyst, Nikhil Kamath, and Gruhas

Primus Senior Living has raised $20 million in seed funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and Gruhas, the investment firm co-founded by Kamath and Abhijeet Pai.

The funding will be used to develop a comprehensive eldercare platform that offers a wide range of services, including healthcare, wellness, lifestyle, and social engagement—all delivered in the comfort of the elder's home.

YourStory had earlier reported that Primus Life is looking to raise up to $25 million in a funding round, and had initiated discussions with other private investors.

The investment also marks a major milestone in Primus' mission to develop India’s first full-stack solution for senior care.

Led by Adarsh Narahari, Primus is providing personalised solutions that cater to the unique needs of seniors, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose.

By leveraging technology and a strong service infrastructure, Primus aims to ensure that elders can age with dignity and maintain a high quality of life in their own homes, said a release by the company.

“This investment marks a transformative moment in our mission to enrich the lives of our elders in India. At Primus, we envision a future where aging is not seen as a burden but as a cherished phase of life. Our goal is to create a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem where seniors are not only cared for but celebrated—surrounded by love, connection, and purpose," said Narahari, Founder and Managing Director of Primus.

With the home as the focal point of care, Primus is also building intergenerational communities where people of all ages can live, connect, and thrive together, creating environments that foster meaningful relationships and cater to the evolving needs of seniors.

"India could become a really exciting destination for retirement migration in the next decade. Think about it—our hospitality, our culture, our landscapes—we’ve got all the right ingredients to build a compelling ecosystem for retirees, both local and global. The eldercare space could be a huge entrepreneurial opportunity as well," said Kamath.

"India is getting older, and with the rise of nuclear families, we need to rethink how we take care of our elderly. The traditional approach doesn’t always work anymore. We need new-age solutions—like what Primus is creating—to give people the care, comfort, and dignity they deserve as they age. This is just the beginning," he added.

"Solving for elders and their needs is a deeply personal problem statement, as I am sure with many in our generation. As India grows older, we need to reimagine how we service our Elders in a manner that preserves their agency and expands their quality of life. Primus aims to achieve this with 'Home' as an anchor, creating mini ‘Blue Zones’ for our Elders with a tech & data-first solution that combines health, community, purpose, and lifestyle," said Priya Mohan, Partner at General Catalyst.