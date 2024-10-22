Glance partners with Swiggy Instamart to enhance brand engagement and sales

﻿Glance﻿ and ﻿Swiggy﻿ Instamart have partnered to introduce a one-tap purchase feature on Glance's smart lock screens, allowing CPG brands to connect with over 230 million active users.

The partnership with Swiggy Instamart to deliver targeted brand communication directly to users' lock screens, driving product interest and facilitating easy, one-tap purchases. CPG brands can reach well-defined audience cohorts at optimal times by leveraging Swiggy's user data and Glance's engagement metrics.

This data-driven approach has already boosted sales for five leading CPG brands, including a 20% increase for an energy drink and a 10% rise for a nutrition supplement. On average, brands saw a 10% sales uplift, highlighting the effectiveness of Glance's smart lock screen for driving consumer action.

“We are excited to partner with Swiggy Instamart to transform the way India’s CPG brands drive growth on quick commerce. By integrating Glance’s premier screen presence, targeting capabilities and reach of over 230 million users with Swiggy Instamart’s quick commerce convenience, we are setting a new standard for brand engagement in today’s fast-paced digital landscape," Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, of InMobi Consumer and Performance Advertising, said in a statement.

"With one-tap purchases directly from lock screens, we aim to empower CPG brands to connect with consumers in real-time, effortlessly turning intent into action,” she added.

Glance and Swiggy are partnering with InMobi Exchange, a mobile exchange in India, to extend their advertising campaigns to around 30,000 apps, enabling brands to seamlessly extend their campaigns on other premium apps.

“Glance smart lock screen has proven to be a powerful first touchpoint for Android users, driving meaningful results for CPG brands on Swiggy Instamart. As Swiggy Instamart continues to grow, we’re excited to collaborate with Glance to engage users instantly, creating real-time connections that translate into tangible business results,” Amitkumar Banka, Head of Growth Marketing, Swiggy said.

Founded in 2019, Glance is a consumer technology company that offers a variety of engaging experiences in seven Indian languages, including games, entertainment, news, sports, and shopping.

It curates premium content tailored to users' preferences, allowing them to access relevant information without unlocking their phones or navigating through multiple apps.