Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

India will be among leading exporters of defence equipment in 10 years: DRDO chairman

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said India has set a target to achieve exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2028 and Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035.

Press Trust of India9791 Stories
India will be among leading exporters of defence equipment in 10 years: DRDO chairman

Saturday October 05, 2024 , 2 min Read

India will be among the leading exporters of defence equipment in ten years, and the imports will come down to 5 to 10%, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said on Saturday.

Kamat said the country's defence imports have been decreasing, and out of the capital acquisition budget last year, nearly 90% was used on indigenous systems.

Kamat was speaking at Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering, where he inaugurated the Defence Innovation Challenge for Excellence (DICE) organised by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC).

Also Read
PM Modi congratulates DRDO on successful Agni-5 missile test flight

"It is true that ten years ago, we were leading importers of defence systems. But if we look at last year's figures, out of our capital acquisition budget, nearly 90% was used on indigenous systems. I am confident that in ten years the imports will be negligible. A country can't make everything. So five to 10% (import) will remain," he said.

He added that India will be among the leading exporters of defence equipment in ten years.

Talking to reporters after the event, Kamat said India has set a target to achieve exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2028 and Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035.

He said, "The spending on defence-related research should be more. However, we are not a developed country yet, and there are other priorities. We have to invest more in technology."

Director of MAGIC Prasad Kokil said applications for the innovation challenge are open till October 31, and the final round will take place in December.

Edited by Suman Singh

  • Just In
  • Defence
  • DRDO
  • Defence Exports