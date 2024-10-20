Jobs, sports, parenting: test your business creativity with Edition 158 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 158th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Q1: Industry employment

There is often a gap between the university curriculum and industry expectations, with traditional courses not offering adequate industry exposure and relevant job-ready skills to students. How can this gap be addressed?

Q2: Healthcare jobs

Healthcare professionals are in high demand worldwide, but many struggle to navigate the complex processes of international licensing exams and emigration. How can such challenges be tackled?

Q3: Sports activities

Many people want to engage in sports activities, but find challenges in finding good game facilities. Women are also concerned about safety issues in such spaces. How can these challenges be solved?

Q4: Twin parenting

Parents of twins face unique challenges in getting the right advice about raising twins or getting appropriate products for everything from sleep to travel. Where is the entrepreneurial opportunity here?

Q5: Stories and empowerment

Urban journalists often face challenges in reporting about rural development issues since they lack the lens of lived experience. How can such storytelling be transformed to add authenticity and character to the stories?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come–answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: Industry employment

“While formal education provides a foundation, it isn’t practical or industry-oriented enough to make students truly job-ready,” observes Himanshu Singh, Co-founder of Corizo Edutech. His company’s online learning platform provides students with practical knowledge through hands-on projects and connect them with industry experts.

It also offers internship programmes to give students real-world experiences and help them secure job placements. Read more here about how it has already helped 70,000 students, and built a support network with professionals from ISRO, Ericsson, LTIMindtree, NIIT, Deloitte, and Infosys.

A2: Healthcare jobs

Dr. Akram Ahmad from the University of Sydney founded Academically Global to help healthcare professionals find suitable jobs overseas. “It was evident that there was a pressing need in the market for a platform that could guide healthcare professionals towards their desired career paths,” he explains.

It has trained around 3,000 healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, MBBS doctors, physiotherapists, dentists, optometrists, and nurses. Read more here about how it has enrollments from more than 75 countries and offers expert guidance in licensing exams, job placements, and migration processes.

A3: Sports activities

Sonam Taneja co-founded Hudle as a sports tech platform which connects players with sports venues. “We need more places that offer quality infrastructure, where women feel safe, there’s proper parking, clean washrooms, and everything feels accessible,” she adds.

“My vision is to make sports so accessible that people can make sports a way of life,” she says. Read more here about how her platform enables online bookings, eliminates double bookings, simplifies payment processing, and automates memberships.

A4: Twin parenting

Founded by cousins Ruchika Agrawal and Nikita Agarwal, TwinsTribe started as a community for twin parents and has expanded to sell products. The portfolio includes detachable twin strollers that can be used as both a twin stroller as well as two single strollers, and twin bassinets that double as playpens.

The platform also has activity logs that track feeding times, diaper changes, and sleep schedules. Read more here about its blogs by twin parents, doctors, and experts, and how it has achieved a run rate of Rs 40-50 lakh in six months.

A5: Stories and empowerment

Chambal Media is a social enterprise empowering women in rural areas through mobile journalism and digital literacy. Founded in 2015 by a diverse team of rural and urban media practitioners, it showcases the stories of marginalised women in their own voices.

It also trains rural women in remote districts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar to become researchers and content creators. Read more here about how over 500 women have been trained so far by this inspiring social enterprise.

