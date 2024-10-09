Navigating the ‘twinscape’: How this startup is building a tribe of twin parents

Sleepless nights, frequent feedings, and diaper changes—parenting is tough and the task gets even more challenging when raising twins.

This is where Nagpur-based ﻿TwinsTribe﻿ enters the scene with products that specifically cater to twins and help parents stay organised.

Founded by cousins Ruchika Agrawal and Nikita Agarwal, TwinsTribe started as a community for twin parents last June and expanded to sell products in February this year.

Currently, the startup sells 44 products including the detachable twin strollers that can be used as both a twin stroller as well as two single strollers, twin bassinets that double as playpens, and activity logs that track feeding times, diaper changes, and sleep schedules.

The start

Mompreneurs, Ruchika (a parent of twins) and Nikita started the company to address the pain points that they themselves faced—from finding the right products on the market to support and information.

“We were surprised by how few options were available for twin parents,” Ruchika tells YourStory.

“Coming from a business family, entrepreneurship was always on my radar. When Chi [Ruchika] shared the idea for TwinsTribe with me, I was instantly drawn to it. The need-gap was real, and the potential to innovate was immense,” Nikita tells YourStory.

TwinsTribe initially started as a community where twin parents could share their experiences and guide others. The TwinsTribe blog features over 25 articles by the founders, Indian twin parents, doctors, and experts. It covers topics such as hospital bag essentials, breastfeeding, NICU journeys, and first flights, and attracts around 5,000 readers each month.

The company also has a WhatsApp support community for new twin parents, offering real-time assistance.

India is seeing a rise in twin pregnancies, notes Ruchika. “In recent years, delayed pregnancies and changing lifestyles have led to a rise in fertility treatments, which has resulted in substantial growth in twin births,” she says.

Multiple studies note that the global twin birth rate has increased by a third since the 1980s—from 9.1 to 12.0 twin deliveries per 1000 deliveries, leading to about 1.6 million twin pairs each year. So, one in every 42 babies born is now a twin. Studies also note the reason behind this is medically assisted reproduction.

“We believe the twin-parenting segment offers ample opportunity for growth and innovation,” Ruchika adds.

Products and offerings

TwinsTribe, caters to twin babies from newborns to around two years.

TwinsTribe Stroller

Its stroller, priced at Rs 21,249 on the TwinsTribe website, and Rs 21,999 on Amazon, competes with similar products by HunyHuny, Leclerc, and Babyzen Yoyo among others.

Weighing 11.5 kgs (both strollers included), TwinsTribe claims to be the lightest in this product segment. Additionally, it is aircraft compatible, free standing, and has seat liners and mosquito nets.

While the concept and design happen in-house, the manufacturing happens with partners.

The company also sells twin sleeper bassinets as well as bassinet cum playpens priced at Rs 16, 149 and Rs 16,999 respectively; activity and memory logs; blankets, twin clothing sets, parents T-shirts; and Toy sets ranging from soft toys to puzzles.

TwinsTribe Activity Log for Newborn Twins

Nearly 70-75% of the sales happen from its own website and 25-30% from Amazon. The company plans to expand to Flipkart and offline retail soon.

Market, growth and future plans

“At TwinsTribe, while I focus on the front end— brand communication and marketing — Nikita runs the show behind the scenes, handling everything from product sourcing to customer delivery,” says Ruchika.

According to the co-founder, TwinsTribe’s community currently has about 4,000 parents of twins and one parent of triplets.

The founders believe that the relatively smaller market size in the triplets segment doesn’t justify a dedicated product line. However, they are open to customising the products further if they see a growth in demand there.

The Indian baby care products market is set to touch $15.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.42%, a study by Data Bridge Market Research finds.

“The baby products market is undoubtedly huge but also crowded, with numerous players and innovations… but the twins niche has often been overlooked because only twin parents truly understand the unique challenges involved,” says Ruchika.

Doubling sales every month, the company has achieved a run rate of Rs 40-50 lakh in six months. The bootstrapped company is not looking to raise any funds in the near future.

TwinsTribe Flexi Nest Twin Sleeper Bassinet

Twin pillows and other merchandise are currently in the pipeline and will be launched soon. TwinsTribe says it has assessed samples and found partners who make feeding pillows for babies (single). Currently, a prototype for twins is under testing.

The biggest challenge Ruchika faced was deciding to transition from a corporate career to becoming a mompreneur. “As a woman, you feel that once you leave the career that you have worked hard for, you don’t know if you can come back at the same level,” says Ruchika.

In the next five years, the company aims to become sizable and take its products global, says Ruchika. Additionally, as a response to increasing demands for counselling and support on topics like breastfeeding, nutrition, sleep training, and mental health, it also plans to establish a formal network of experts and resources for the TwinsTribe community.