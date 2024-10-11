Bridging borders: How Academically is making international healthcare careers accessible

The global healthcare landscape is facing a paradox: while healthcare professionals are in high demand worldwide, many struggle to navigate the complex web of international licensing exams and migration. This bottleneck not only hinders individual careers but also exacerbates global healthcare disparities.

Dr. Akram Ahmad, a seasoned academician with a PhD in Medicine from the Faculty of Health and Medicine, the University of Sydney, stumbled upon this pressing issue firsthand while researching Indian migrants living with diabetes in Australia. One day, he encountered a highly educated taxi driver, unaware of the licensing exams required for his profession, and this sparked a realisation: a glaring gap in the system. He encountered numerous similar cases, leading him to embark on a mission to empower healthcare professionals and bridge the gap between their qualifications and career opportunities.

"I was shocked to see the number of highly educated individuals struggling to find suitable jobs," recalls Dr. Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Academically Global. "It was evident that there was a pressing need in the market for a platform that could guide healthcare professionals towards their desired career paths.”

Early innings

Born into a struggling farmer's family in the small town of Sahaswan, Uttar Pradesh, Ahmad didn't harbour grand dreams. His early ambition was to become a pharmacist and open a medical store in his hometown. Little did he know that his path would eventually lead him to empower healthcare professionals worldwide.

Initially, he shared his knowledge through YouTube videos on global migration pathways and licensure exams. However, the overwhelming response and demand for personalised guidance led to the inception of Academically Global.

What began with just seven students in its first batch quickly evolved into a global platform. Within just two years, Academically Global has trained around 3,000 healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, MBBS doctors, physiotherapists, dentists, optometrists and nurses. With an impressive 90% success rate, over 500 students have already secured jobs abroad, with starting salaries beyond Rs 50 lakh, and experienced professionals earning over Rs 1 crore.

"We make sure students are fully prepared before they take their exams. We are the first organisation in the world to offer a complete solution for students in this field," Dr Akram proudly states. Unlike agents who provide partial services, Academically Global offers comprehensive support in the licensing process, helping professionals achieve their dreams.

Today, Academically has made a substantial impact with over 3,000 healthcare professionals enrolled in its programmes and students from more than 75 countries benefiting from expert guidance in licensing exams, job placements, and migration processes. Beyond the numbers, the EdTech firm has empowered countless individuals to achieve their career aspirations.

Comprehensive support for healthcare professionals

Launching Academically Global presented its own set of challenges. "Navigating the complex licensing requirements across countries and ensuring affordability were significant hurdles," he admits. "We had to invest heavily in building a knowledgeable team and developing a robust platform that could cater to the diverse needs of our students.

However, these challenges also presented opportunities. The Indian EdTech industry, particularly in the healthcare education segment, has immense growth potential as students seek to prepare for domestic and international opportunities. Academically Global, a bootstrapped startup, has thrived by focusing on providing high-quality, accessible solutions.

Headquartered in Sydney and India, the healthcare EdTech platform offers guidance and resources to medical professionals, helping them prepare for the various licensing exams required for high-paying jobs in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai.

Through live and recorded online classes, Academically Global prepares candidates for over 25 exams, including Overseas Pharmacists Readiness Assessment, OPRA (Pharmacists - Australia and New Zealand), Australian Medical Council Exams, AMC (Doctors - Australia), Australian Dental Council Exam, ADC (Dentists - Australia), Competency in Optometry Examination, COE (Optometrists - Australia), Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada Exam, PEBC (Pharmacists - Canada), Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland Equivalence Exam, PSI (Pharmacists - Ireland), Australian Physiotherapy Council Assessments, APC (Physiotherapists - Australia), and English Proficiency Tests (IELTS, OET and PTE) and all the relevant exams for Gulf countries such as Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and UAE.

The platform also assists with document verification and cover letter and resume writing as per standard, providing end-to-end support to ensure healthcare professionals are fully prepared for their exams and career transitions.

"Seeing our students succeed in securing their dream jobs is incredibly rewarding," Ahmad says proudly. While the journey has been rewarding, it hasn't been without its obstacles. "Maintaining high content standards, bridging the digital divide, and ensuring affordability amidst the complexities of global healthcare regulations have been key challenges," he acknowledges.

Innovative revenue models: How Academically stays affordable and accessible

Academically's revenue model is a combination of subscription plans, individual course fees, career services, and bulk purchase scholarships for institutions. These tiered subscriptions, ranging from silver to platinum, provide varying levels of access to courses, resources, and services. For those seeking more targeted learning, individual courses are available for purchase.

To enhance students' value proposition Academically employs effective cross-selling and upselling strategies. For example, students preparing for licensing exams might be offered discounted bundles that include English language preparation courses. Additionally, Academically provides comprehensive career services, including counselling, resume reviews, and job placement assistance, to support students in their professional journeys.

To serve institutions and corporations Academically offers bulk purchase discounts for courses or subscriptions. This allows organisations to invest in the professional development of their employees while enjoying cost-effective training solutions. Furthermore, Academically partners with corporations to provide customised training programmes for licensing exams, either as part of onboarding or ongoing professional development initiatives.

Personalised learning with adaptive AI

The platform has embraced technology to revolutionise healthcare education. Its adaptive AI-based tests provide students with personalised support, helping them overcome their weak areas and receive real-time feedback.

“We're dedicated to creating a comprehensive learning ecosystem that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's competitive healthcare landscape. From data verification to job readiness, we offer a suite of services designed to support students throughout their journey,” he shares.

Expanding horizons and ambitious growth plans

Looking ahead, Ahmad envisions expanding Academically to new regions and enhancing its service portfolio to address emerging healthcare education and professional migration needs. With ambitious growth plans, including a Rs 200 crore+ turnover target in the next two years, the future of Academically looks promising.

For healthcare professionals dreaming of building a career abroad, Ahmad offers valuable advice: "Research the registration requirements and opportunities in your target country thoroughly. Seek guidance from reliable sources and invest in quality preparation. Stay persistent and adaptable, as the journey may be challenging. But remember, achieving your career goals abroad is entirely possible with the right support and resources."

With Academically by their side, healthcare professionals can confidently navigate the complexities of global migration and licensing, transforming their dreams into reality.