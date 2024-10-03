Need to address stakeholders' concerns to realise India's AI ambition: Google India MD

It is essential to address concerns of all stakeholders to realise India's AI ambition, Google India MD Roma Datta Chobey said on Thursday as she outlined three main pillars guiding the tech giant's efforts in the country.

Chobey said India stands on the edge of its next digital leap, and artificial intelligence (AI) is propelling this progress.

"India's AI-fuelled leap has the power to unlock economic value to the tune of Rs 33 lakh crore by 2030 and what's more, it has the power to propel an entire generation of Indians towards escape velocity, a point at which we break free from the pools of limitation, and our aspirations soar to new heights," she said in her keynote address at the 'Google for India' event.

Reflecting on the past, she recalled a time when simple tasks like booking train tickets or paying bills were laborious, highlighting how digital solutions have revolutionized everyday life.

"AI's true power ignites where aspiration meets access," she said, and envisioned a future where essential services are accessible to every citizen, regardless of their location.

Over the past 20 years, Google has played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide in India, empowering millions with digital skills and fostering a thriving ecosystem of creators and entrepreneurs.

India's digital revolution is rewriting the rules, with over 800 million internet users and the world's lowest data cost, she further said.

"Charting India's AI ambition demands understanding of not just the aspirations, but also the concerns of all the stakeholders, India's innovators, entrepreneurs and policy makers alike," Chobey stressed.

Despite notable advancements, Chobey acknowledged that challenges remain and outlined three main pillars guiding Google India's efforts.

"First, empower the progress of every individual by leveraging AI to democratize information as well as opportunity. Second, furthering the progress of India's AI ecosystem, by investing in infrastructure and scaling the AI engine sustainably," she noted.

And lastly, driving progress for the future by cultivating an agile workforce primed for success in an AI-powered world.

"India's digital journey is still unfolding, and the next chapter will be defined by the choices we make today," she said, concluding her address.