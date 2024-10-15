Nykaa allots 3.08 lakh equity shares under ESOP scheme

Beauty and personal care marketplace Nykaa has allotted 3.08 lakh equity shares under its employee stock option plan (ESOP) schemes, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The Falguni Nayyar-led marketplace shares will rank pari-passu— a Latin term that means on equal footing—with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

According to the company’s opening price of Rs 193 apiece on NSE, the allotted ESOP amounts to a total of Rs 5.94 crore.

Also Read Purplle adds additional Rs 500 Cr in Series F funding

The company undertook a similar exercise before its fourth-quarter FY 2024 results, granting 4.05 lakh ESOPs. It went on to allot 4.73 lakh shares in June and 1.73 lakh shares in July.

Nykaa, which competes with Reliance-backed Tira and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-backed Purplle, expects to clock "mid-twenties" revenue growth during the second quarter of FY25.

“However, consumption has witnessed subdued demand in the first half of this financial year but the industry expects to see gradual revival during the second half, driven by the festive and wedding season,” it said in an exchange last week.

It said its beauty segment clocked mid-twenties growth in net revenue and net sales value growth, while GMV for the segment clocked a much higher growth.