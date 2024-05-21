Beauty retailer Nykaa grants 4.05 lakh ESOPs ahead of quarterly results

Beauty and wellness ecommerce player ﻿Nykaa﻿ on Monday announced it has granted 4.05 Lakh stock options under its Employee Stock Option Policy (ESOPs) scheme ahead of its fourth-quarter results.

Based on the trading price of Rs 176 apiece at the time of writing this article, the value of stock options is around Rs 7.13 crore.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa is set to report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results tomorrow.

In an exchange filing on BSE, the company said, “Nomination and Remuneration Committee of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (‘Company’) on May 20, 2024 has granted 4,05,000 stock options under Employee Stock Option Schemes of the Company.”

Nykaa had initiated the formation of ESOP back in October 2022.

Nykaa, which listed on domestic bourses on 11th November, 2021, is not the only newly-public unicorn to take up ESOP to attract and retain talent.

Last week, Deepinder Goyal-led ﻿Zomato﻿ also announced its plans to create an additional ESOP pool of 18.26 crore employee stock options—about 2% of its outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The company expects the new ESOP pool to be sufficient for the next five years and was primarily undertaken to cater to ﻿Blinkit﻿’s senior management.