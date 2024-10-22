Peak XV unveils Surge 10 cohort with startups from eight countries, across sectors

Venture capital firm ﻿Peak XV Partners﻿ has unveiled its latest cohort comprising 14 startups from eight countries, including India, Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, China, UAE, the UK, and the US, spanning sectors like AI, fintech, healthcare, and consumer, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

Among the selected startups are Amaani, which is creating beauty and wellness brands in the Middle East; Ambak, which is focused on enhancing India’s home loan market; and Auquan, an AI-driven platform that automates tasks in the financial services sector.

Other companies include Brainfish, which offers AI-based customer support solutions; Dezy, which seeks to modernise dental care services; and Wobot, which turns video data into actionable insights in real-time.

A healthcare startup, currently operating in stealth, is also part of the cohort, the company said.

As part of the Surge programme, each startup will receive up to $3 million in seed funding. They will also gain access to support from Peak XV’s investment and operational teams, including assistance with recruitment, product development, marketing, and technology.

The programme provides mentoring from seasoned global founders and operators and offers perks worth over $2 million, including cloud services, software tools, and other resources.

"Surge has played a key role in growing and nurturing India and Southeast Asia’s seed ecosystem and we’re now seeing incredible success from companies in the earlier cohorts that are on the path to building truly enduring companies," said Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of Peak XV and Surge.

The Surge 09 cohort featured a diverse array of companies, including Ethereal Machines, a precision engineering firm; Elivaas, a luxury apartment and villa management platform; Pix.ai, an anime art generator; Newtrace, a climate-tech startup; Neurowyzr, a healthtech company focused on brain health; and Relevance AI, which specialises in AI-driven workflow automation.

"Since Surge began in 2019, we’ve had the privilege of supporting over 350 founders on their company-building journeys," Anandan said.

The programme will run from October 2024 to February 2025, and includes several virtual and in-person sessions focused on developing go-to-market strategies, refining product and sales approaches, and building brand presence.

It concludes with an immersion trip to the US, where participants will visit tech hubs in Silicon Valley, including the campuses of OpenAI and Notion.