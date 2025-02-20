Dogsee Chew secures $8M in Series B funding to boost global expansion

Dogsee Chew, a natural pet treat brand, on Thursday secured $8 million in a Series B funding round led by Ektha.com, with participation from Shivanssh Holdings, Poddar Family Office, and existing promoters.

With this round, the startup has raised a total of $22 million in funding to date. Founded in 2015, Dogsee Chew is a premium natural pet treat brand, pioneering Himalayan cheese-based chews, with a presence in over 30 countries.

According to co-founder and CEO Bhupendra Khanal, the new funding will help meet rising consumer needs for premium pet food. The startup will also use the capital to scale up its production capacity, including expanding its existing manufacturing facilities and establishing a new production unit.

Additionally, it aims to strengthen its international footprint, focusing on the United States and Canada by setting up distribution hubs in key markets.

Dogsee also plans to enhance its Amazon Global Selling strategy to boost international sales.

Sreenivasa Musani Reddy, Managing Director of Ektha, said, "Dogsee has built a strong global brand in the natural pet food space, and their dedication to quality and sustainability makes them an exciting investment opportunity. We believe their expansion strategy will not only solidify their market leadership but also set new benchmarks in the pet food industry."