From quantum physics to urban planning: The Kido Dynamics revolution

As the sun sets over Bangalore, a sea of glowing smartphone screens illuminates the gridlocked streets. To most, it's just another frustrating evening commute. But to Alberto Hernando de Castro, CEO and Founder Director, Kido Dynamics, it's a goldmine of data waiting to be tapped - data that could transform the very fabric of our urban landscapes.

"We're not just looking at traffic; we're observing the pulse of the city itself,” Alberto says.

This perspective - seeing opportunity where others see chaos - is at the heart of Kido Dynamics' revolutionary approach to urban planning. As a data intelligence company with a special focus on people mobility, Kido lives up to its Japanese namesake, which means both "trajectory" and "brightness". It studies the trajectories of people and the digital mobility footprint they leave behind, using this data to light the way to better decision-making.

"Our immense interest and passion for social physics and big data allow us to turn the ones and zeroes from the huge amount of anonymised data into light trajectories and actionable mobility insights," says Alberto, painting a picture of a world where the movement of atoms and the flow of traffic are not so different after all.

As Alberto begins to unfold the story of Kido Dynamics, it’s impossible not to be drawn into this world where data isn't just numbers on a screen, but a key to unlocking smarter, more livable cities. And for India, a nation racing towards an urban future, it could be nothing short of transformative.

A quantum leap in urban planning

Kido Dynamics' journey began in the realm of quantum physics. "We were a team of theoretical physicists, developing algorithms to simulate the movement of atoms," Alberto explains. "Then one day, we had this eureka moment - what if we could apply these same principles to understand how people move within a city?"

This simple yet profound question marked the birth of Kido Dynamics, a company that has since expanded its operations to 22 countries, with India now firmly in its sights. Its mission is to transform the way we understand and plan our cities using the power of big data and advanced analytics.

At the heart of Kido Dynamics' approach is a unique blend of Swiss precision and cutting-edge technology. It has taken algorithms originally developed for quantum physics at the prestigious EPFL in Switzerland and repurposed them to process vast amounts of telco data.

"Think of it this way," Alberto elaborates, "every mobile phone is like a particle in a giant urban experiment, constantly interacting with cell towers. We use these interactions to create a comprehensive map of how people move within a city."

But Kido Dynamics doesn't stop at telco data. It enriches insights with GPS data, high-definition satellite imagery, and even data from connected cars and IoT sensors. The result is a holistic view of urban mobility that was previously unimaginable.

Transforming Indian cities

The potential impact of such technology in India, where rapid urbanisation and population growth are putting unprecedented pressure on city infrastructure, is immense. "India is at a pivotal moment in its urban development," Alberto says. "The challenges are immense, but so are the opportunities. Our technology can help Indian cities optimise their transportation systems, reduce congestion, and improve urban infrastructure in ways tailored to India's unique landscape."

The applications of Kido Dynamics' technology seem boundless. From helping city planners decide where to build new roads or metro lines, to assisting retailers in choosing the best locations for new stores, to enabling outdoor advertisers to maximise the impact of their billboards - the data-driven insights provided by Kido Dynamics have the potential to transform multiple sectors of the economy.

Kido Dynamics ensures that its global expertise translates into local impact in India by applying its experience from diverse populations to address India's specific urban challenges. "India's size and diversity present a great challenge," Alberto notes, "but we are confident that our scalable, scientifically grounded solutions will deliver significant local impact."

The company plans to incorporate Kido Dynamics India, with a local team dedicated to managing operations and adapting its solutions to India's unique urban challenges. This local presence will ensure that the analytics are finely tuned to the specific needs of Indian cities.

Swissnex’s Impact

The core values guiding Kido Dynamics in its operations include scientific rigour, innovation, scalability, and a commitment to making data-driven solutions accessible. "We are happy to 'democratise' Big Data, making it accessible to many institutions and businesses," Alberto emphasises. "We focus on delivering impactful insights at a competitive cost to benefit society at large."

Swissnex has played a crucial role in facilitating the company's entry into India. "Swissnex has been instrumental in providing insights into the Indian market and facilitating key connections," Alberto says. "They were the vehicle that allowed us to have our first contact with the business culture and facilitated our first meetings in the country."

The impact of Swissnex's support goes beyond mere introductions. Alberto says, "Their extensive network and deep understanding of the local ecosystem have provided us with invaluable connections to key stakeholders, including telco operators, IT businesses, and public institutions on space technology and traffic management." This strategic guidance has not only accelerated Kido Dynamics' market entry but also positioned it to effectively tailor solutions to the unique challenges and opportunities in India.

Looking to the future, Kido Dynamics has ambitious plans for the Indian market. In the short term, it aims to establish Kido Dynamics India and deploy its platform across major cities with a partnership with one of the major mobile phone operators in the country, such as Airtel or Jio. Long term, the company aspires to become a leader and the standard in data-driven urban development solutions across India, helping to create smarter, more sustainable cities.

Thanks to the power of data and the vision of innovators like Alberto and Kido Dynamics, supported by facilitators like Swissnex, the chaos of our cities will give way to a new kind of urban harmony. In a world where more than half of the global population now lives in cities, their work isn't just innovative - it's essential for creating the smart, efficient, and livable cities of tomorrow.

