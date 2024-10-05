Meet QWR: The startup replacing smartphones with wearable computers

Imagine a world where the smartphone no longer fits in your pocket but rests comfortably on your head, blending seamlessly into your life.

This is the vision of Suraj, founder of QWR, a company determined to redefine how we interact with technology. Founded in 2017, QWR has taken on the challenge of creating head-worn computers, a leap that could transform industries and redefine connectivity.

From smartphones to headsets: A vision in motion

QWR's journey began with a bold question: can computing take on a different form factor? As smartphones evolved from desktops to fit into our pockets, Suraj saw the next shift—wearable computing that can become an extension of us.

After rigorous research, he realised that the future of personal computing might very well be a head-worn device. "People will wear computers on their heads," he says. This idea fueled QWR's mission to bring wearable headsets to the market.

However, rather than competing directly in the heavily saturated consumer electronics market, QWR decided to focus on enterprise applications where the demand for wearable tech is immense, and the gaps in the market are ripe for disruption.

Addressing gaps in enterprise markets

Initially, Suraj faced difficulties in convincing investors. Back in 2017, when he knocked on VC doors, the market was just too early, and investors were hesitant. But QWR quickly pivoted from trying to tackle consumer markets to targeting enterprises—specifically education, healthcare, and defense sectors.

In education, the vision was clear: democratise learning. By utilising headsets, children can access quality education even without an experienced teacher present, ensuring learning continuity. Suraj emphasises that the pandemic highlighted major flaws in the education system, with children losing an entire academic year—a gap that QWR believes its technology can help fill.

Surviving the hardware challenge

Building complex electronics at scale, especially hardware, is capital-intensive and fraught with risks. "Hardware is hard," Suraj says, acknowledging the challenge of developing consistent and sophisticated manufacturing in a landscape where SaaS companies often dominate due to lower capital requirements.

Despite this, QWR has managed to survive and operate profitably for five years, according to him, establishing a solid supply chain and brand presence.

Why India? The advantage of building at home

Suraj is proud of QWR’s roots in India. He emphasises the potential of India to emerge as a major manufacturing hub for electronics, much like Korea did with giants like Samsung and LG.

However, he believes that India's young entrepreneurs need support from the government—particularly flexible entry points into incentives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Another advantage of being in India is the availability of engineering talent. Suraj recently moved QWR’s production line from Mumbai to Pune to take advantage of the engineering graduates available in the city, particularly M-Tech and B-Tech talent. The move has proven beneficial, providing access to highly skilled engineers passionate about creating world-class products.

QWR: Looking ahead

Currently, QWR is competing with about 80 companies in the global wearable tech space. However, when it comes to actually delivering headsets, only about 15 brands are successfully doing so, he says, putting QWR in an exclusive league.

Suraj’s dream? To be among the top five wearable tech companies within the next two to three years and eventually reach number one.

For now, QWR is sticking to its focus on enterprise markets, continuing to scale and improve, with eyes firmly set on the future.

Once they grow ten times beyond where they are now, they may reportedly explore direct-to-consumer opportunities—but until then, their focus is on refining the technology and becoming an irreplaceable player in the enterprise market.