Romance on the solo trail; Postcards from an ancient civilisation

For Boeing, 2024 has been akin to the fall of Icarus.

From midair mishaps, to investigations, lawsuits and a historic strike, the saga has now taken a new turn for the worse: layoffs of almost 17,000 workers,and warnings of deeper losses to come.

The planemaker also warned of delays in the launch of its 777X model, already years behind schedule. It will also discontinue the 767 cargo plane.

All this, on top of a $5 billion charge tied to troubled jet and defence programmes. And we haven’t even gotten to Boeing’s plea deal in connection with two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 yet.

On the labour front, even Apple has found itself in hot water lately, as the US labour board accused the company of interfering with workers' rights by restricting their use of social media and workplace messaging app Slack.

This is the second time Apple’s been hit with a labour board complaint this month, after previously being accused of requiring employees nationwide to sign illegal confidentiality, nondisclosure, and noncompete agreements and of imposing overly broad misconduct and social media policies.

When it rains, it really pours.

Elsewhere, amid the dark cloud of a disappointing robotaxi event comes a silver lining for Elon Musk: a return to flight for the SpaceX Falcon 9.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the company’s workhouse rocket could return to flight after it reviewed and accepted the SpaceX-led investigation findings and corrective actions for a mishap that occurred in September.

The rocket is scheduled for a mission on Monday for the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Florida.

ICYMI: A foot found on Everest may hold the key to one of the biggest mountaineering mysteries–exactly what happened to the first documented people to attempt to scale the summit?

Lifestyle

Among Gen Z, a new trend is emerging in the search for meaningful relationships: setting out solo towards new sights and experiences.

Some people want to meet their partners ‘organically’ on such adventures, while others are open to using dating apps on their travels. But is this trend here to stay?

Meaningful connections:

Solo travel has become a major trend now for many young singles—travelling isn’t just about sightseeing anymore, it’s a way to connect with others, share stories, and create memories, according to Papri Dev, Vice-President of Communications (Asia-Pacific), Tinder.

Backpacker hostel chain The Hosteller says it is witnessing a rise in solo-travel bookings spearheaded by Gen Z. Even so, while many start their journeys alone, they soon find themselves joining small groups on spontaneous adventures.

It’s important to not get carried away while being adventurous, advises Shivika Nath, an independent relationship counsellor from New Delhi. For example, meeting in a public place is a good compromise for stepping out of your comfort zone without taking unnecessary risks.

Travel and Leisure

For decades, Misr—the Arabic name for Egypt—has enamoured travellers and archaeologists alike with tales of mighty pharaohs, the fertile Nile, and architectural marvels that stood the test of time.

The Egyptians have left a lasting legacy that carries on even in modern times—the art of mummification, charting the length of the year, invention of the water wheel, and the creation of papyrus. Even still, there is much still left to be discovered within this ancient kingdom in Africa.

Treasures of history:

If there’s one image that comes to mind when thinking of Egypt, it’s the Great Pyramids—one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World—and the Sphinx, located a couple of hours away from Cairo. The pyramids were the way for the pharaohs, who deemed themselves Gods on earth, to reach the afterlife.

A few kilometres away lies the world’s oldest pyramid, the Saqqara Necropolis in Dahshur, built for Old Kingdom pharaoh Djoser by his personal architect and healer, Imhotep. Also known as the Step Pyramid, one can access it easily to find the granite tomb of the pharaoh, buried deep within its wells.

Another must visit site is on the west bank of Luxor–a valley housing almost 63 tombs, including that of the boy king Tutankhamun. These tombs are in near-perfect condition with their motifs and paints completely intact and depict the stories of pharaohs and their journey to the afterlife.

Wine and Food

Among some of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants like Gaggan Anand, Bangkok; Odette, Singapore and Sézanne, Tokyo, is a name that has turned the spotlight on South Indian cuisine like never before–Avartana (pronounced Avartan).

Rooted in a strong cultural narrative, Avartana offers a unique experience with classic South Indian flavours crafted using authentic ingredients, presented in a progressive, avante garde avatar.

Culinary heritage:

At Avartana, diners can pick between the seven-course Maya, nine-course Bela, 11-course Jiaa with dishes like lamb cheeks and quail, and the 13-course Anika or Tara that offers seafood options. Each of these have a mix of small bites, mains and dessert.

Elements like geometric brass accents, banana-leaf inspired motifs or coconut-inspired lighting pop out upon entering the restaurant. Interestingly, each corner of the 54-cover Avartana (and 10-seater private dining space) offers privacy and exclusivity.

Some of Avartana’s must-tries include stir fried chicken tossed in Guntur chilli served with buttermilk mousse and a delicate curry leaf tempura; and the steamed seabass with sticky rice on a bed of fermented gongura emulsion. Don’t miss the spiced aubergine, with a Byadgi chilli and coconut emulsion along with puffed crisps and micrograins.

News & updates

Trade negotiations: China urged the European Union on Saturday not to conduct separate negotiations over the price of China-made electric vehicles sold in the EU, warning that this would "shake the foundations" of bilateral tariff negotiations.

Stimulus: China pledged on Saturday to "significantly increase" debt to revive its sputtering economy, but left investors guessing on the overall size of the stimulus package, a vital detail to gauge the longevity of its recent stock market rally.

Bidding war: Bain Capital made a binding takeover proposal for Fuji Soft Inc. as it seeks to outmaneuver private equity rival KKR & Co., which has offered a lower price for the Japanese software developer.

