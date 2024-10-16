Why Slow Fashion is Here to Stay: Mulya Creation's Eco-Friendly Revolution

Fast fashion has long dominated closets and runways, the tides are turning towards a more sustainable approach—slow fashion. Enter Mulya Creation, a Dehradun-based startup founded in 2020 by sisters Alisha and Dr. Ankita Maindoliya, which has been championing this movement through a harmonious blend of tradition, sustainability, and innovation.

Slow Fashion: Why It's Making Waves

Slow fashion is not just a trend; it’s a response to the detrimental effects of fast fashion on the environment. The fast fashion industry is responsible for approximately 10% of global carbon emissions and contributes significantly to water pollution. As consumers grow more environmentally conscious, they’re moving towards clothing that is durable, ethical, and eco-friendly. That’s where slow fashion comes in—it promotes mindful consumption, longevity, and ethical production.

Mulya Creation’s vision is a testament to these ideals. Using natural fabrics like organic cotton, bamboo, and linen, the brand incorporates eco-friendly practices, such as eco-printing with dyes made from discarded flowers, fruit peels, and other natural ingredients sourced from the abundant forests of Uttarakhand. By upcycling temple flowers and forest waste into vibrant, chemical-free dyes, Mulya Creation reduces environmental impact, making every piece a blend of style and sustainability​.

The Rise of Conscious Consumerism

2024 has been the year of "conscious consumerism," with buyers increasingly leaning toward products that have a positive social and environmental impact. According to reports, more than 60% of millennials and Gen Zs prefer purchasing from brands that align with their values of sustainability and transparency. Mulya Creation taps into this by offering a range of eco-printed sarees, dupattas, and stoles—each telling a story of slow fashion's values.

One major reason for the shift towards slow fashion is the cost transparency consumers demand. Slow fashion brands like Mulya Creation are upfront about their eco-friendly production methods and the labor that goes into every piece. This clarity helps justify the higher price point to their audience, which is mainly composed of sustainability-conscious buyers​.

Empowerment Through Craft

Mulya Creation is not only about sustainable fashion but also about community impact. The startup collaborates with local artisans and women’s self-help groups to create its products. By doing so, it provides vocational training and income opportunities to marginalised women in Uttarakhand, promoting social empowerment alongside environmental consciousness​.

Moreover, Mulya's handmade, naturally dyed garments reflect the cultural richness of Uttarakhand while supporting traditional craftsmanship. This blend of artistry and sustainability has won the brand accolades, including the National Start-Up Award​.