Sort My Scene: How this man built a leading music and nightlife ticketing platform

India's event ticketing space is competitive, with numerous players striving to secure a loyal audience. Amidst this crowd, Sort My Scene, founded by Dhruv in 2021, has managed to differentiate itself and create a niche.

With a strong focus on music gigs and nightlife, Sort My Scene has emerged as one of India's largest event ticketing platforms, serving over 100 cities and almost every state.

Focusing on music and nightlife

Sort My Scene is not a typical ticketing platform. It specialises in music events and nightlife, making it a preferred destination for gig-goers and music enthusiasts. Dhruv, the founder, came from a technology and business background, which allowed him to see the potential for improvement in the ticketing space.

The existing platforms overcharged customers, had slow payout cycles, and lacked sophisticated backend technology. Dhruv saw an opportunity to provide a better experience for both organisers and attendees.

User experience as a differentiator

One of the key differentiators of Sort My Scene is its commitment to user experience. The platform features a sleek black UI that aligns with its focus on nightlife and music gigs, providing an immersive and visually appealing experience for users. Unlike other platforms that stick to a standard white UI, Sort My Scene’s neon-black design caters specifically to its target audience.

The entire checkout process has also been optimised for a seamless experience. The focus is on making ticket purchases quick and easy, ensuring that customers do not hesitate before completing their transactions. This has not only benefited the users but has also helped event organisers boost their ticket sales.

Organiser-friendly platform

Another standout feature of Sort My Scene is its organiser-friendly approach. The platform provides event organisers with more data points and tools that help them enhance their event planning.

Organisers are more inclined to choose Sort My Scene because of the strong relationships, favorable commission rates, and technology features that make managing events easier. Even when events are non-exclusively ticketed across multiple platforms, organisers tend to push Sort My Scene due to these benefits, according to the founder.

Built for your taste

Sort My Scene allows users to explore and book events based on their specific music preferences. Whether it’s AfroHouse, Psytrance, or underground electronic music, users can easily find events tailored to their tastes without the hassle of researching artists or scouring flyers.

The platform tags events based on genres, making it easier for users to find gigs that match their mood. The recommendation algorithm also adapts to users’ preferences, ensuring that they are always in the know about events that align with their interests.

Future plans: Expanding beyond event ticketing

Dhruv’s vision for Sort My Scene doesn’t end at event ticketing. While the platform remains open to strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions, it is also working on building tools for artists.

Having already built a platform that caters to event organisers, Dhruv is now focused on supporting the artist community with innovative solutions that could transform their careers. The aim is to create a platform that not only connects fans with events but also empowers artists in the process.

A vision beyond profit

Sort My Scene is a bootstrapped and profitable venture, according to Dhruv, but he emphasises that it’s not just about the money. The goal is to find the right partner—someone who can bring more than capital to the table, such as strategic alliances and opportunities to collaborate on large-scale music festivals.

In a crowded market, Dhruv and his team have managed to build a product that resonates with music lovers and event organisers alike. By focusing on user experience, supporting event organisers, and catering to niche music tastes, Sort My Scene has carved out its space in the industry—a space that’s all about the scene, sorted.